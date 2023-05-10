This week, PGA Frisco officially opened its two new food and beverage concepts, Ice House and Lounge by Topgolf, in the Monument Realty PGA District.

The two new concepts — located at 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco, Texas — both offer fun-filled venues where guests can dine, socialize and play.

Ice House is a casual indoor/outdoor beer garden that features everything from Texas-sized frozen drinks, ice-cold draft beers, mouth-watering smokehouse barbeque and more.

Some highlights from the menu include the Smoked Meats Plate, which is a half pound of in-house smoked meat with options of ribs, sausage, brisket and chicken; the Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwich, a sweet treat that is perfect for those sweltering Texas days; as well as the Dirty Birdie frozen beverage, which consists of coconut rum, pineapple juice, a tropical popsicle and other delicious ingredients.

Photo by Kathy Tran

Ice House’s laidback, ranch-style venue can seat 300 guests inside and outside, and also offers a variety of fun activities for all ages.

Among the activities offered include cornhole, connect four, six golf bays and more.

“Ice House is a space meant for families and friends to kick back and relax, play games, sip on cold drinks and enjoy delicious food meant to be shared,” said Adam Solowitz, executive chef of the Monument Realty PGA District.

The Lounge by Topgolf is an indoor elevated sports bar that offers entertainment for both golf enthusiasts and non-golfers in North Texas.

The venue features multiple golf simulation bays that utilize the industry-leading Topgolf Swing Suite technology. Additionally, these simulation bays also offer other entertaining virtual games, such as bowling, hockey and more.

Outside of the immersive games, The Lounge by Topgolf also has a menu that features a large assortment of meal options and drinks.

Notable cuisine standouts include the heavenly Deviled Eggs, which feature pickled beets, pork belly and harissa remoulade; the refreshing Green Pea Hummus, made with labneh, spring vegetables, dukkha and served with grilled naan; as well as the delectable Arctic Salmon, served with couscous, pea puree, vadouvan, tzatziki.

Photo by Kathy Tran

“We pulled inspiration for the menu from popular foods where golf courses are located around the world. Our dishes are made with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and are a fun play on elevated bar fare,” said Chef Solowitz about the Lounge by Topgolf’s menu.

Thirsty patrons will get to sip down the bar’s assortment of tasty beverages, including a variety of craft cocktails like the Swinger’s Ball (consisting of Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange, Aperol, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, etc.), Putter Nonsense (Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Amaro Montenegro, pineapple juice, etc.), among others.

The Lounge by Topgolf’s indoor venue can hold a maximum capacity of 200 people at a time, and is a great place for Texans to have small gatherings with friends and family alike.

Both concepts are open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. For more information, head over to the PGA Frisco website.