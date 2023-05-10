Art festivals, wine sampling and live music — in other words, a Texas-style weekend! Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: sbg hospitality | website

When: May 13, 2023 | 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Village at Allen | 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen

Tickets

Join in the fun-filled day at The Village at Allen and experience an exciting lineup of activities! Guests can indulge in delicious food, sample from hundreds of wines, and enjoy culinary demonstrations led by local chefs. Sip and shop while you enjoy live music and culinary delights.

When: May 12 through 21, 2023| 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Step into the enchanting world of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” and witness the enthralling story of love, obsession, and music. Follow the brooding Phantom as he schemes to win over the heart of the beautiful vocalist, Christine Daae and see his obsession take a dark turn when Christine falls for arts benefactor Raoul.

Photo: the other art fair | facebook

When: May 11 through 14, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Dallas Market Hall | Market Center Blvd., Dallas

Tickets

Art enthusiasts and seekers of creativity, this exceptional art event that dares to deviate from the conventional norms of elitism, is for you. Featuring affordable and original artworks from over 130 independent artists, along with immersive installations, performances, and DJs, this event promises a one-of-a-kind experience. With a fully stocked bar to complement the event, it’s an opportunity to unwind, socialize and connect with the art community.

When: May 13, 2023| 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: The Village at Allen | 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen

More Info

celebrate the grand opening of Big Blue Allen’s state-of-the-art swim school! Enjoy live entertainment, including face painters and a balloon artist, while exploring our new facility. This event is free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family along for a day of fun and discovery

Photo: downtown garland | facebook

When: May 13, 2023 | 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Garland | Check-in: Landmark Museum

More Info

Enjoy strolling through the historic district visiting 12 stops, each with a unique wine. Check-in at the Landmark Museum from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and receive your collectible wine glass, wristband and map that will allow you to explore at your own pace. Don’t miss the chance to be one of the lucky winners of our Downtown Dollars giveaway! Sip on delicious wines, dine and shop at participating restaurants and retailers while listening to live music throughout the district.

When: May 13, 2023| 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hub 121 | 7570 TX-121 S, McKinney

More Info

Missed out on Taylor’s latest shows in Arlington? Here’s the next best thing. Head to Hub 121 this weekend and enjoy a show designed for Swifties. Get on your best hipster attire and jam out to Taylor’s latest tunes.

Photo: jason boland & the stragglers | facebook

Jason Boland & The Stragglers When: May 13, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Tickets Let’s keep the ACM spirit going with an unforgettable night of Texas Country music with Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Legacy Hall! Get ready to tap your feet to the red-dirt roots sound of this Texas Country mainstay. For those who want an elevated experience, reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge [21+] and enjoy dedicated cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage.

When: May 12 through 28, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Frisco Discovery Center-Black Box Theater | 8004 N Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

Tickets

In this gripping play, audiences are invited to witness the intense dynamic between two coaches with opposing views on what youth baseball should be. Don, a competitive coach with a winning mentality, clashes with Michael, his assistant coach who prioritizes fun over winning. Tensions rise as Don’s star pitcher son competes against Michael’s less-skilled child, while hidden extramarital affairs and Michael’s questionable job only add to the drama.

Photo: 13_phunkod | shutterstock

When: May 12 through 14, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

More Info

The annual Allen Arts Festival is a great opportunity to view and purchase original art from talented, juried artists in different media categories. In addition to the art, there will be live music, children’s art activities, and more.

When: May 14, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Flying Saucer at The Lake | 4821 Bass Pro Dr., Garland

More Info



Head to Flying Saucer on Mother’s Day for a unique painting experience with their talented host Jazzylynn at our lakeside location. Bring your mom and enjoy a guided painting tutorial while sipping on $4 Texas beers and taking in the stunning view. Canvases and all necessary tools will be provided, along with a special Mom’s treat bag.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Ticheli’s America

When: May 14, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

More Info

Light Painting Workshop

When: May 13, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Last Art Gallery | 105 W. Louisiana St., McKinney

More Info

AT&T Byron Nelson

When: May 11 through 14, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: TPC Craig Ranch | 8000 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney

More info

Garland Symphony Orchestra Concert

When: May 12, 2023 | 9:30 p.m.

Where: Granville Arts Center | 300 N. 5th St., Garland

More Info

Spring 2023 Touch a Truck Event

When: May 13, 2023 | 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Addison Conference and Theatre Centre | 15650 Addison Road, Addison

More Info