Frisco and Plano Independent School Districts were the latest schools to receive threats of violence. Both are taking additional precautions entering the school week.

According to an email from Plano ISD, a social media rumor was reported on May 8, 2023, via the district’s anonymous tip line. The social media post implied a general threat without naming a specific school or district.

Plano ISD is working with local law enforcement to ensure to safety of the students and staff across all campuses. Police and Plano ISD considered the threats non-credible but will continue to monitor the tip line.

“Plano ISD takes all threats seriously, and our district safety and security personnel have notified the Plano Police Department regarding this rumor,” the district’s email read. “While no credible threat has been identified, Plano ISD follows all district policies and practices to safeguard our students and schools and has a number of safety features and practices in place on each campus to help prevent and mitigate incidents.”

Frisco ISD also sent a similar email to parents on May 7, 2023, the day after the mass shooting at the Allen Outlet Mall. Parents were told absences would be excused on May 8, 2023. Local Profile reached out to both districts for comment but did not receive a response prior to publishing.

“After this past weekend’s events at the Allen Premium Outlets and Stonebriar Mall, we understand that safety concerns are high in our community, especially when it comes to our students,” the email from Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip read.

Like Plano ISD, Frisco’s threat was said to have been made on social media. The email said one of the secondary schools was the target of the threat, but all schools in the district would take extra precautions. The Frisco police are also investigating the threat.

According to Frisco ISD, threatening harm to a school campus or members of its student body is a Class- A misdemeanor., punishable by a $4,000 fine and a year in prison. But punishment can be as severe as a third-degree felony, punishable by up to $10,000 and two to 10 years in prison.

“Frisco ISD supports the Frisco Police Department’s full prosecution of any individual that threatens harm to our students, staff and campuses,” added Dr. Waldrip.