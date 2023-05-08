The ACA’s, Magic Mike, Byron Nelson, with all the amazing events coming our way this week in Collin County, how is one supposed to choose? Let us give you a hand with that. Here’s a selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo courtesy of academy of country music | photography by kevin winter

ACM Events

The ACM are almost here and Collin County is getting ready. While you wait for your favorite artists to take the stage, join local artists to celebrate the best of country music with concerts and watch parties all around North Texas.

ACM Week at Aloft Plano

When: May 8 to 11, 2023 | 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Aloft Plano | 6853 Dallas Pkwy, Plano

More Info

Get ready to sing along to your favorite country tunes at Aloft Plano’s Social Happy Hour. Enjoy everything on the menu for half-off while you mingle with your neighbors and sip on your favorite drinks. But that’s not all! You could be one of the lucky winners of an incredible staycation at Aloft Plano.

ACM Country Kickoff at The Star

When: May 9 and 10, 2023 | 3:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Star | 1 Cowboys Way, Frisco

More Info

Join the fun at this free two-say event featuring a star-studded lineup of country music’s biggest names, including Dylan Scott and Hailey Whitters, the festival offers photo opportunities, merchandise, and activations from partners like Amazon Music and Kendra Scott. Fans can also enjoy food trucks and a Coors Light beer garden, with a VIP space presented by Lucas Oil providing a prime view of the stage.

Frisco Live

When: May 9 and 13, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Multiple locations

More Info

Venues all over Frisco will showcase live, local music to celebrate the ACM Awards. This collaboration between the city of Frisco and Melody of Hope will feature a variety of musicians, with events that are free and open to the public. Check out the lineup at various venues around town for an unforgettable musical experience during ACM Week in Frisco!

Backyard Boot Scootin’

When: May 11 through July 27, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More Info

Right on time for the AMC Awards, Legacy Hall will kick off its summer country music and boot scootin’ series. Every Thrusday, the Big As Texas country band will be playing live country music, while Arthur Murray will provide two-stepping and line dancing lessons, starting at 7 PM. Take a break from dancing and head to the Garden Bar for some cold Unlawful Assembly beer or whiskey.

ACM Watch Party

When: May 11 , 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

Get ready to party with Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, broadcasting live from Frisco, Texas! Head to The HUB for an epic watch party on Thursday night, and sing along and cheer on your favorite artists. With great food, drinks, and company, it’s the perfect way to experience “Country Music’s Party of the Year” with fellow fans.

Co-hosts jimmie allen, dolly parton, and gabby barrett speak onstage during the 57th academy of country music awards. Photo courtesy of academy of country music | photography by kevin winter

When: May 11 , 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Ford Center at The Star | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

Tickets

Yeehaw! Get ready for the party of the year, folks! The world’s biggest Country Music show is coming to town, hosted by none other than the legendary Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks! It’s the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, back in Texas for the first time since the record-breaking 50th anniversary celebration in 2015. You won’t want to miss “Country Music’s Party of the Year” livestreaming in more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video.

When: May 9, 2023| 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Augustus | 350 E. Louisiana Street, McKinney

More Info

Join in on the fun at the epic Bartender Brawl! Local bartenders will compete for the prize while you enjoy great food, live music, and drinks. Each ticket includes valet parking, live music, 3 exclusive cocktail samples, Garrison Brothers neat tasting/sampling, and complimentary bites and passed appetizers. Don’t miss the chance to win a pair of Byron Nelson tickets too!

Photo: magic mike tour | website

When: May 11 through June 11, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Stonebriar Center | 2601 Preston Rd., Frisco

Tickets

Get ready for an unforgettable night with Magic Mike Live, the ultimate 360-degree entertainment experience directed by Channing Tatum. With laughs, steamy performances, and a fun-filled atmosphere, it’s the perfect girls’ night out or date night. If you’re ready to let loose and have a great time, don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind show.

When: May 4, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia #104, McKinney

More Info

Guided by a Certified Wine Expert, you’ll learn about each pairing while sipping delicious wine. This interactive journey through complementary flavor and texture profiles is perfect for wine enthusiasts of all levels. Only 16 seats are available for this exclusive event, so don’t miss out on this chance to indulge in a sensory adventure. Book your spot now!

Photo: dallas cowboys | facebook

When: May 11 through 14, 2023 | 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: TPC Craig Ranch | 8000 Collin McKinney Parkway, McKinney

More Info

Join the excitement as the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament returns for its third year at McKinney’s TPC Craig Ranch. This four-day televised event, featuring elite players like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Hideki Matsuyama, is part of a five-year agreement with the PGA that brings visitors, economic opportunities, and international attention to the City of McKinney. With an estimated 50,000 spectators in attendance in 2022, you won’t want to miss this year’s event!

Things to Eat and Drink This Week in Collin County