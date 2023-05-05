Hot dog franchise Wienerschnitzel announced that it recently launched a new ghost kitchen in Frisco, Texas.

The brand new Frisco location began its operations on May 2, 2023, and is part of a new ghost kitchen model that the hot dog chain is testing out in an effort to try and understand its demand in key markets nationwide — along with bringing the brand’s products closer to new audiences, according to a release.

With over 40 restaurants in the state of Texas, Wienerschnitzel says that the Frisco ghost kitchen will help the hot dog brand learn how the new concept performs in a market that is “nearby current trading areas.”

In addition to Frisco, Wienerschnitzel also opened up ghost kitchens in Santa Barbara, California and Smyrna, Georgia. All three culinary operations opened to the public on the same day.

Following the test period at the three locations, the fast food franchise says that it could potentially open more than 1,000 ghost kitchens throughout the country in the future, aiding with the company’s strategy to expand into new markets and evolve through innovation.

“For years, people in these markets have begged us to open Wienerschnitzel locations in their cities,” said Doug Koegeboehn, chief marketing officer at Wienerschnitzel’s parent company, the Galardi Group. “With this ghost kitchen initiative, we’re thrilled to be able to deliver directly to them. If sales at these test kitchens are even a fraction of our average delivery sales, it will be a huge success.”

Wienerschnitzel was founded in 1961 by John Galardi, who had opened a simple hot dog stand at the time.

Since that time, the California-based hot dog chain has become a massive fast food franchise, serving over 120 million hot dogs each year on average out of almost 350 restaurants located across 10 U.S. states.

For more information, head over to the Wienerschnitzel website.