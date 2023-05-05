This article originally appeared in our March/April 2023 edition of Local Profile. Take to the Texan roads with us! From where to go to how to get there, find everything you need to plan a drivable escape across North Texas. If you are staying, learn about the little-known history behind Preston Road and find out more about Collin County’s amazing parks.

Road trips to Austin, Houston, or San Antonio are fun, sure, but let’s adventure along the roads less traveled by detouring past the big cities and visiting smaller historic towns. We’ve even supplied some attractions to stop at along the way. We’ve visited Mineral Wells, now let’s take a look at Lake Conroe.

Lake Conroe – 3.5 Hours

Searching for fun nature-based activities on 21,000 acres of lake? Lake Conroe is situated near Houston and will easily boost your vitamin D intake with all of its outdoor options. Enjoy cocktails, catfish and cruising down the water.

Fun Fact: The lake was constructed after a drought in the 1950s that lasted seven years. The state received 30%-50% less rain than usual, and temperatures rose. Water planners did not want to repeat this history, so multiple reservoirs throughout Texas were birthed after that time.

Photo: visit conroe | facebook

1097 Watersports

For all of your water rental needs, check out this spot that offers jet skis, paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, large inner tubes, pontoons and even party boats. You can choose to rent by the hour, half day, or full day. The most interesting offering of all? They’ve got an entire decked-out pirate ship that you can hang out on! Complete with a captain and mates who lead activities, sing, sword fight, guide you through a treasure hunt and fire up their cannon.

14970 Highway 105 W., Montgomery

(936) 217-4155

Monty’s Lighthouse

This Cajun restaurant sits directly on the picturesque lake but also offers views of every sports game with TVs facing in all directions. Chow down on fresh oysters on the patio, crawfish mac ’n’ cheese, boiled seafood selections or (for those non-seafood lovers) a bacon queso burger.

15250 TX-105, Montgomery

(936) 588-1212

Fishing

Reel in your own seafood dinner at any part of the lake — you’ll be sure to come across some hearty fish. But if you’d like backup, check out fishing guides like Catfish Killer, who will help hook you up with catfish and bass. You’ll be fishing out of a custom pontoon boat and will be able to bring home a cooler full of fish — so don’t forget the ice! Photo ops abound once you catch a coveted 15-pound largemouth bass.

www.catfishkiller.com

(936) 788-4413

Ceviche Cevicheria & Crawfish

The delectable taste of ceviche originated in Peru and is now a staple in seafood restaurants around the globe. Grab a ceviche tostada, shrimp cocktail or crawfish boil complete with sausage, potatoes, corn and more.

9146 TX-242, Conroe

(832) 208-9082

Cruisin’ Tikis

Their slogan? “Why go bar hopping when you can hop on a bar!” Sit underneath a tiki hut and float down Lake Conroe as you sip on your favorite alcoholic beverages. (Just remember: they supply the tiki, and you supply the food and drinks.) The rental includes a cooler, Bluetooth speakers, leis and an unforgettable experience.

15264 TX-105, Montgomery

(281) 215-5134

Margaritaville resort. Photo: visit conroe | facebook

Margaritaville Resort

No, we won’t make a Jimmy Buffet joke. This hotel’s brightly colored lakeside cottages are an airy dream with sweeping views. Or you can opt for a suite that offers the ultimate resort experience and ample space. Keep in mind, there are two types of people: those who want to golf and those who want to head to the spa — luckily for us, there’s no divide because Margaritaville has both. There’s also an amazing pool with slides for the kids and lounge chairs for the adults.

600 Margaritaville Parkway, Montgomery

(936) 448-4400

On the Way

Pioneer Village

Be sure to stop by this adorable museum that features a recreation of pioneer history. It’s located in Corsicana and has log cabins, wagons, barns, a trading post, a general store and more. Ideal for photo ops plus getting a glimpse into the past.

912 W. Park Ave., Corsicana

(903) 654-4846