On May 4, 2023, the McKinney Fire Department announced that Captain Jamie “Bull” Graham, a veteran of the McKinney Fire Department, died on Thursday morning due to severe injuries sustained in an off-duty collision.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Captain Jamie “Bull” Graham has passed away from injuries sustained in an off-duty accident,” McKinney Fire Department posted on social media. “This is a great loss to all who knew and loved him. Captain Graham was a man of great faith and we thank you for your prayers during this difficult time. Rest easy Captain. We will take it from here.”

No additional details were given about the crash that injured Captain Graham.

Captain Graham worked for the McKinney Fire Department since 1999 and was promoted to Captain in 2016.

On May 3, 2023, a spokesperson from the city of McKinney said Captain Graham was off duty when he was critically injured in a motor vehicle crash in McKinney. At the time, he was reported to have been on life support at a local hospital.

Captain Graham was a well-renowned leader in the Special Operations group and was involved in extrication training throughout the U.S. He was also a member of Texas Task Force 2 which helps with urban search and rescue situations.

When not on shift at Central Fire Station in McKinney, Captain Graham worked as an instructor at the Collin College Fire Academy passing his experience on to the next generation of firefighters.

“Captain Graham’s family and friends are by his side including his wife Trisha and adult sons Jordan, Justin and Jet,” the statement read. The McKinney Fire Department also said his “fire department family” was able to be with him during his time in the hospital.