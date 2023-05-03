Beginning on May 24, 2023, a major golf tournament is coming to Frisco for the 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. As the title sponsor of the Championship, KitchenAid is engaging local businesses with the long-time tradition of the Stand Mixers on Parade.

Consignment Crush

Ahead of the Championship, KitchenAid invites local businesses to decorate their very own KitchenAid Stand Mixer with items that represent their business, or any other creative ways to inspire people to take notice. After the mixer is decorated, businesses are asked to display it in their window leading up to the championship, when the mixers will be moved to the site of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

This activation helps draw business to the area leading up to the event and drives awareness for the event. The PGA asks businesses to use the Stand Mixer as a way to promote their store through a raffle or some other sort of giveaway.

But there is of course an element of friendly competition among the businesses, it is for a tournament after all! Community members have the opportunity to vote online for their favorite mixer.

Winners will be announced on May 19, 2023, and from May 24-28 the top Stand Mixers will be displayed on-site at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Almost twenty businesses in the Rail District have signed up to participate including: Countdown 2 Escape; Eight|11 place; Bittersweet Ivy Boutique; Sweets on a Stick; La Finca Coffee & Bakery; The Heritage Table; Patti Ann’s Flowers; Brookielynn’s Bungalow. LLC; Cibo Kitchens, LLC; Tumbleweed TexStyles; Artistic Organics; The Well Nut; Write On! Creative Writing Center; Heritage Association of Frisco, Inc.; Storied Roots; Consignment Crush; Acton Academy Frisco; and Tieperman Health and Wellness.

Community members can explore the various businesses in the Rail District and vote for their favorite mixer here.