As election day nears, a Dallas-based organization is offering residents free rides to the local polling stations around North Texas.

According to the Dallas Observer, Rideshare2Vote is launching its ride-share initiative for upcoming local elections.

Rideshare2Vote is an organization that provides free round-trip transportation to polling places for local and statewide elections. It is dedicated to boosting voter turnout.

According to the 2022 Cost of Voting Index, a nonpartisan report, Texas ranked 46 in voting access. Additionally, D Magazine reported that in the 2021 election, Dallas County registered a voter turnout of under 10%.

To help curb the trend of low turnouts at the polls, Rideshare2Vote has coordinated volunteer drivers in all 254 state counties. The organization’s efforts will focus mainly on Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties.

Eligible voters are encouraged to connect with the organization to acquire a free ride to the local polling station. Wheelchair-accessible vans are also available. The shuttle service will run during the upcoming municipal election, as well as during early voting and national, run-off and special elections.

According to the organization’s website, there are more than 300 volunteer drivers and people behind the scenes — from legal experts and project managers to high school students and interns — assisting with the initiative.

Volunteer drivers participating in the initiative are donating the use of their vehicles, fuel and time. Drivers are trained in the local voting laws and the program is supported by donors.

Rideshare2Vote also serves in Ohio, Florida and Georgia. The organization also has a nonpartisan arm, Rideshare2Vote Aware, which advocates for social justice, voting and civil rights issues.

To arrange a ride with the service, a reservation can be made online or by calling 888-977-2250. For more information, click here.