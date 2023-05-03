On May 1, 2023, Assistant Frisco Fire Chief Cameron Kraemer retired while receiving treatment for PTSD. But the Frisco Firefighters Association is claiming he was forced to retire.

Assistant Chief Kraemer, who served the Frisco community for 27 years, received a letter of termination while on a temporary leave to seek treatment for PTSD, the Frisco Firefighters Association shared on a social media post, including a photograph of Assistant Chief Kraemer’s termination notice.

“It is disheartening to witness the dismissal of a firefighter with significant tenure in this way, particularly in a city that prides itself on its care and regard for its employees,” the post read.

According to the Facebook post, Assistant Chief Kraemer went on leave in August 2022 to seek counseling and treatment for what would later be diagnosed as PTSD. In December 2022, Chief Kraemer attempted to file workers’ compensation for PTSD, under the 504.019 labor code. The city of Frisco allegedly argued against his claim, and he was later denied workers’ compensation for his PTSD and is currently in the appeals process.

Local Profile attempted to reach the City of Frisco Fire Department and the Frisco Firefighter Association but did not receive a response from either prior to publishing.

The letter to Assistant Chief Kraemer explained that if he were unable to return to work by May 1, 2023, without “reasonable accommodations” he would be terminated from the position, stating the vacancy of the position is “compromising the operations of the City of Frisco Fire Department.” However, the letter noted that the termination does not prevent Assistant Chief Kraemer from filing workers’ compensation claims.

“We are committed to providing our members with the support they deserve and will continue to push equitable procedures concerning their livelihood, considering the risks they take while fulfilling their duties,” the post read.