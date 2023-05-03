What a weekend we have ahead of us! Kicking off with Cinco de Mayo celebrations on Friday followed by Derby Day on Saturday, you’d think there’s no spare time for more fun, but there’s always room for more in North Texas! Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Photo: dallas international film festival | website

When: April 28 through May 5, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Violet Crown Cinema in West Village | 3699 McKinney Avenue, Dallas

Tickets

Last chance to catch North Texas’ largest film festival! Since its first iteration in 2006, the Dallas International Film Festival has contributed over $1 million in filmmaker awards contributed, 2,000 filmmakers hosted, and 2,500 films screened from 60 countries. Don’t miss the go-to festival for cinema lovers in North Texas before it ends this Friday.

When: May 7, 2023| 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

More Info

This year, ArtCentre Plano’s annual Mother’s Day Tea/Garden Party event is named in honor of the late Judy Drotman, thanks to a generous donation by her husband Bob. Come celebrate with us and honor a woman from the community who embodies the spirit of voluntarism and community involvement. Enjoy delectable treats, performances by local artists and an exciting raffle.

Photo: anastasiia shuvalova | shutterstock

When: May 5, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

More Info

Get your favorite stuffed animal and head to Heritage Farmstead for a fun-filled day on the farm. Take the kids for story time in the schoolhouse, a hayride and create a teddy bear craft. Don’t forget to pack a picnic lunch or snack to share with your furry friend! Little Farmer Friday is perfect for preschoolers and their grown-ups and offers a great opportunity to meet friendly farm animals.

When: May 6, 2023| 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Towne Lake Recreation Area | 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, McKinney

Tickets

We can all agree motivation is an important factor in exercise. Well if a glass of sparkling rosé, wine tastings, the best local boutiques and shops and brunch cuisine at the finish line is not enough motivation to get us running 5k, then what is?

Photo: bluiz60 | shutterstock

When: May 6, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Rail District at 4th and Elm Streets, Frisco | See the festival guide

More Info

The Frisco Rail District Merchants Association invites you to the 11th Annual Frisco StrEATS Gourmet Food Truck & Music Festival! Enjoy a day filled with mouth-watering gourmet food from the best food trucks in the area, live music performances, unique shopping, craft beer and wine, and endless activities for children. Come experience Texas’ longest-running food truck festival and make memories with the whole family!

When: May 6, 2023| 6:30 p.m.

Where: Collin College Conference Center | 2800 East Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Tickets

You’re invited to a night of mystery and intrigue with Silver Linings Theatre’s interactive murder mystery dinner! Help Detective Woolsey solve the crime and enjoy a delicious dinner buffet (with a vegetarian option), dessert, photo booth, and silent auction. All proceeds will benefit Silver Linings Recovery Residences, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those in recovery from substance abuse.

Photo courtesy of plano asiafest

19th Plano AsiaFest 2023 When: May 6, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Haggard Park | 901 E 15th Street, Plano

More Info Experience the vibrant cultures of Asia at the 19th annual Plano AsiaFest! Head to Haggard Park for a day of cultural demonstrations, performances, and vendors featuring the best of Asian heritage. AsiaFest offers a fun and engaging experience for the whole family to enjoy.

When: May 6, 2023 | 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Prestwick STEM Academy | 3101 Stonefield, The Colony

More Info

Come one, come all to Prestwick STEM Academy’s 8th Annual Flight Festival! Join in the fun and enjoy a day filled with exciting activities for the entire family. The festival features kite flying, music, birding demonstrations, paper airplane making, and much more! There will be food trucks, giveaways, rides, and tons of fun for everyone. Don’t miss out on this free celebration of all things flight!

Photo: snancys | shutterstock

When: May 6 and 7, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Dr., Parker

More Info

Experience over 15 tiny homes, vehicle conversions and other tiny living structures from professional builders and homeowners. Enjoy live music, food trucks and strolling through booths featuring Tiny Living product demos and vendors. Upgrade to GO TiNY VIP Tours with the tiny home lady, Lindsay Wood herself to get expert insights into your tiny home goals.

When: May 7, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St., #104, McKinney

More Info

Bring the family and enjoy a good time for a good cause. This event features a silent auction, and a portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit The Plano Early Lions Club. Don’t miss this chance to support a worthy cause while enjoying some side-splitting comedy.

Bonus: Debry Day Round-Up

Photo: diane bondareff | shutterstock

When: May 6, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Flying Saucer at The Lake | 4821 Bass Pro Dr., Garland

More Info

Don’t miss out on the most exciting two minutes in sports and the chance to win a $50 gift card! Head to the Flying Saucer where they’ll release cans of an imperial rye ale aged in whiskey barrels with mint, each with an accompanying horse for the race. Wear your craziest hat and arrive early to “place your bet” before TV coverage begins at noon.

When: May 6, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

Get ready for the ultimate Derby Day celebration at The HUB! kicking off with Kentucky Derby coverage on the jumbotron at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Kentucky Derby hat contest at 4:00 p.m. Enjoy the special Makers Mark Mint Julip available for Derby weekend only. After the race, stick around for an exclusive Derby-themed movie night featuring the Secretariat.

When: May 6, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Where: Fowling Warehouse DFW | 1714 14th St., Plano

More Info

No need to choose between Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby celebrations. Head to the Fowling Warehouse in Plano this Saturday and enjoy the best of both worlds! Choose your favorite Derby-themed contest as you sip on your Margarita.

When: May 6, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District| 4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More Info

The Monument Realty PGA District event will offer live coverage of the race on our massive 920-square-foot video wall, a pop-up mint julep bar, games, and a beautiful wall of roses perfect for taking photos.

When: May 6, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Where: Lone Star Wine Cellars | 103 E. Virginia St., McKinney

More Info

Sip, shop, and explore Historic Downtown McKinney before cheering on your favored horse to win the big race. Dress in bright spring colors, decorative hats, and bold accessories to be a part of the fashion scene. Don’t forget to turn in your completed event passport for a special bonus taste and discounts on your favorite wines!

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Hamlet

When: April 28 throguh May 7, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Conference and Theatre Centre | 15650 Addison Road, Addison

More Info

13th Annual Head for the Cure 5K

When: May 6, 2023 | 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Red Tail Pavilion | 2801 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

More Info

FrisCon

When: May 6, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Public Library | 000 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

More info

Vive Chihuahua Tour 2023

When: May 6, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Curtis Culwell Center | 4999 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland

Tickets

My Possibilities 8th Annual Community Ball

When: May 6, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas | 300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas

More Info