Spring is the perfect time for families to get active — so why not explore what Collin County has to offer? Trails in the North Texas area can be challenging to navigate, but we are here to help.

From kid-friendly attractions to dog-permitted walks, Local Profile has you covered for the fantastic trails of Collin County.

Bluebonnet Trail

Plano, Texas

Bluebonnet Trail can be tricky to locate, and finding bluebonnets is even more challenging. But lucky for you, we have the inside scoop. If you hope to get a glimpse of bluebonnets, they are commonly found right before the intersection of Coit Road and Sailmaker Lane. But the flowers only bloom April-May so make sure to visit soon.

The 5.6 mile trail is dog-friendly with leashes required, and it is an easy walk even for kids. But limited shade can make the walk hot, especially as we get into summer. The path is paved, so be aware of the sun baking on your furry friend’s paws. The trail is plenty wide on most parts, so biking and jogging is also an option. Easy access to parking and restrooms can be found at Carpenter Park.

Legacy Trail

Plano, Texas

Located near Bluebonnet Trail, Legacy Trail is another family-friendly trail, perfect for walking, riding or running. Dogs are allowed on the trail but must be kept on a leash.

The trail, 10.4 miles out and back, is entirely paved. A playground is located at the nearby park for those with young kids. But there is limited shade, so pack water for those hot days. The trail is typically not very busy, making it perfect for new puppies or little ones to explore.

Hobitzelle Park Trail

Plano, Texas

Hoblitzelle Park Trail is great for families and pet owners. Parts of the walk are shaded for hot days, but the sun does bake down on the cement. The area itself is full of lush green trees and wildflowers. The trail is perfectly located next to two playgrounds for kids to play on it between walking. A large covered amphitheater can be found about halfway through the trail, making it perfect for a packed picnic.

The trail is about 3.4 miles with several areas to get off the concrete and explore the “wilderness.” Non-venomous snakes are common in some areas of the trail, and bugs are also unwelcome visitors near watery areas, so pack some bug spray and watch out for slithering friends.

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve

Plano, Texas

Arbor Hills is one of Plano’s most cherished outdoor areas. A variety of scenic trails with creeks and small waterfalls allow for different walks every time, and plenty of grassy spots to stop for a picnic or take some Insta-worthy pictures. The trails are paved and unpaved, so make sure to bring some shoes you don’t mind getting dirty, especially during the rainy season.

Some trials are closed during certain times of the year for maintenance, but there are always many options all levels of walkers and hikers can enjoy. Amenities include 3 miles of paved hiking trail, 3 miles of unpaved hiking trail, a 2.8-mile off-road bike trail, a covered pavilion and a playground. The pavilion can be reserved for special events.

The area is busy, so make sure to plan accordingly. But most of the trail is shaded, making it perfect for walks any time of year. Restrooms can be found on-site and leashed pets are allowed.

Redding Trail

Addison, Texas

Located in Addison, the Redding Trail is great for a short stroll. The trail is split into four segments. The North segment extends from Dome Park north to Arapaho Road and is about .5 miles long. The South segment extends from Dome Park to George Bush Elementary School and is also .5 miles long. The East segment extends approximately .35 miles to the Redding Trail Dog Park and will connect to Midway Road Trail in the future. The West segment extends approximately .5 miles to Marsh Lane.

Parts of the trial are shaded and water fountains can be found throughout with dog-friendly spouts. The area also has several benches for quick rests. There are also several art pieces and sculptures found on the trail. A small dog park is located at the end of the trail if your furry friend has energy left.

Photo: matilda preisendorf

Before the heat gets too unbearable, make sure to visit what North Texas has to offer through nature and adventure.