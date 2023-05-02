This week, Hotel Crescent Court announced that it appointed Tony Johnson as the new executive chef of the luxury hotel’s The Crescent Club.

With the hiring, Johnson will be in charge of all culinary activities at the Uptown Dallas-based hotel’s renowned restaurant.

Hotel Crescent Court says that the veteran chef will provide creativity to The Crescent Club’s kitchen and big plans to bring a modern, upscale take on traditional Texan cuisine to the restaurant.

“We are thrilled to have such a seasoned chef who will bring decades of experience along with international influences and inspirations to his cuisine that will continue to elevate our guest experience,” said Denise Mope, director of sales and marketing for Hotel Crescent Court.

Johnson was first introduced to the world of cooking back when he was 16 years old at North Georgia College in Dahlonega, Georgia. During that time, Johnson quickly became enamored with the industry and decided to make it his lifelong career, according to a release.

The aspiring chef proceeded to enter a recipe contest, which earned him a scholarship to Johnson & Wales University. Following his culinary education, Johnson continued to expand his skills at several restaurants over the next five years, including working as the chef de cuisine at the Dorchester in London, England.

In addition to Johnson’s newly-announced position at Hotel Crescent Court, other hotels the seasoned chef has had experience creating new cuisine concepts for in the past include Lake Lanier Islands Resort, the Hilton Daytona Beach, Emory Conference Center Hotel and Sirata Beach Resort.

To learn more about The Crescent Club, head over to the Hotel Crescent Court website.