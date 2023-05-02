The fiesta is here folks! Get ready for tasty, traditional Mexican food, tequila-based drinks and live music to take over North Texas as Cinco de Mayo celebrations begin. Whether you’re looking to learn about the history and rich culture of Mexico or simply want to have fun with friends and family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in Collin County.

Come right in, because this is the only list you’ll need.

Photo: chído taco lounge | instagram

When: May 5, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to close time

Where: Chído Taco Lounge | 6959 Lebanon Road, Suite 123, Frisco

Reservations

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. Chído restaurant with delicious food and $5 specials all day long. Indulge in the full menu with mouth-watering tacos, fajitas, bowls, and other favorites, along with $5 patron Margaritas, patron ranch waters, queso, and guacamole. Stay until 7 p.m. and enjoy the evening with music from a DJ.

When: May 6, 2023 | 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Prosper | Broadway Street

More Info

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the heart of Prosper! From noon to 4 p.m., enjoy a fiesta featuring mariachis, margaritas and a kids zone starting at 2:00 p.m. Stroll along Broadway St. to the colorful sights and sounds of Cinco de Mayo with traditional music and an array of food trucks before putting your cooking sombrero on for a guacamole-making contest.

When: May 5, 2023| 6:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Four Corners Brewing Co. | 1311 S. Ervay St., Dallas

More Info

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Four Corners with a night full of fun, food and music. Live music starts at 7 p.m., and Four Corners’ beer will be available on tap. The brewery’s spacious outdoor patio is the perfect place to savor delectable food, explore unique art, and browse handcrafted goods from over 20 vendors.

Photo: kobby dagan | shutterstock

When: May 4, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 7400 Windrose Ave., Plano

More Info

The Plano International Festival and Mexico Lindo Ballet Folklorico dance group are excited to invite you to a vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebration on Thursday at the Happy Hour Hike. Witness the colorful and swirling dances of Ballet Folklorico, a beautiful art form that celebrates Mexican folklore from ancient civilizations to the present.

When: May 5, 2023 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Realm at Castle Hills | 4400 SH 121, Lewisville

More Info

The Realm at Castle Hills invites everyone to their sizzling Cinco de Mayo block party. Groove to the beats of the DJ, get your face painted, test your skills on the mechanical bull, or make Mexican paper flowers at the craft station at this free event for the whole community.

When: May 5, 2023 | 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More Info

Join the fiesta at Legacy Hall’s free Cinco de Mayo party with a day filled with tacos, tequila, and tunes. Enjoy authentic Mexican food favorites from Chilangos Tacos, including carne asada tacos, elotes, and caramel-stuffed churros. Don’t miss out on the entertainment lineup beginning with Dueling Mariachis followed by Havana NRG.

Cinco de mayo 2022 at taquería la ventana. Photo: taquería la ventana | facebook

When: May 5, 2023 | 2:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Taqueria La Ventana | 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Tickets

Taqueria La Ventana will host its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration this Friday. Join the fiesta with live music, face painting, live entertainment, authentic street tacos, and drink specials that will keep you going all night.

When: May 5, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More Info

Celebrate Mexican heritage with a live performance by Los Mariachi Locos, a pop-up taco bar serving up delicious food and a margarita bar where you can customize your beverages. Enjoy your drink while you shop from local vendors such as Folklore & Tradition and Colmenero Mexican Imports and don’t forget to bring a blanket for the movie screening at the end of the night.

Photo: kristen prahl | shutterstock

More Fiesta!

Cinco de Mayo Margaritas

When: May 5, 2023 | 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Fish City Grill | 1415 E Renner Rd, Ste 260, Richardson

Half-Shelves | 7201 Bishop Rd. Suite E-4, Plano

More Info

Cinco de Mayo with Bulla’s All-Day Cocktails

When: May 5, 2023 | All day

Where: Bulla Gastrobar| 6007 Legacy Dr #180, Plano

More Info

Cinco de Mayo Three-Day Celebration

When: May 5 &6, 2023 | 12:00 to 6 p.m. | May 7 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: La Neta Cocina y Lounge| 2525 Elm St #175, Dallas, TX 75226

More Info

Cinco de Mayo Street Taco Buffet

When: May 4 through 6, 2023 | 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Blue Mesa Grill | 14866 Montfort Drive, Addison | 8200 Dallas Parkway, Plano

More Info

Cinco de Mayo Margaritas at Mi Dia From Scratch

When: All of May, 2023

Where: Mi Dia From Scratch | 3310 Dallas Parkway, Suite 105, Plano

More Info

Immersive Cinco de Mayo at Mexican Sugar

When: May 5, 2023 | All day

Where: Mexican Sugar | 7501 Lone Star Dr Suite B150, Plano

More Info

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Urban Rio

When: May 5 through 7, 2023 | All day

Where: Urban Rio | 1000 14th Street #100, Plano

More Info

Cinco de Mayo at Tacodeli

When: May 5, 2023 | All day

Where: Tacodeli | 2401 Preston Rd, Plano

More Info