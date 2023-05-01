Got the munchies? Cheba Hut will soon bring a variety of “Toasted” subs, to a second location in Dallas.

According to a recent project filing (via What Now DFW), the franchise is expected to open at 17370 Preston Rd., Ste. 410 sometime in late spring of 2023.

The menu boasts around thirty unique sub sandwiches, alongside salads and desserts. Some locations also serve a selection of local beers and artisanal cocktails at their bar, but it is not yet clear what the Preston Rd. location will offer.

The menu features classics such as the White Widow (chicken, bacon and ranch), the AK-47 (french dip), the Dank (pizza sub) and so many more. Guests can choose from several options for Cheba Hut’s bread — white, wheat, or signature garlic herb. The subs come in three sizes — nug, pinner, or blunt.

Stoner-favorite desserts are also found on the menu, including a Rice Krispie bar, chocolate chip cookies and brownies. “Of course, we have brownies on our menu, and of course, they are the best brownies in town,” the menu boasts. But no need to call the police, no items on the menu have actual marijuana in them.

Seven vegetarian-friendly subs such as the magic mushroom (portobello, teriyaki, pineapple, pepper jack and veggies) are also featured on the menu. If you’re watching your carbs, Cheba Hut can also make any sandwich into a salad.

Despite the somewhat risky theme, the establishment is kid friendly and offers multiple kid’s menu options.

The marijuana-themed chain currently has two locations in North Texas — one in Denton and the other in Deep Ellum.

Established in Colorado in 1998, Cheba Hut aims to serve delicious food in a laid-back atmosphere. Currently, there are over 30 locations, including the Dallas branch that opened in 2020. The more recent Fort Worth location was the fifth in Texas.