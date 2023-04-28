The Dallas-born grocery store, Tom Thumb is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a substantial donation to the local food bank.

Initially reported by WFAA ABC, Tom Thumb is marking 75 years in operation by donating 75-pallets of non-perishable products to the North Texas Food Back.

The grocer is donating several items from its own Tom Thumb brand, including peanut butter, canned chicken, canned vegetables and macaroni and cheese.

A celebration event was held on Wednesday, April 26 at the Tom Thumb on Lovers Lane in Greenville, Dallas. Along with its own donation, Tom Thumb also rallied many of its partner organizations to provide a donation as well.

““We are thrilled to make this donation today, at a time when food banks and food pantries are seeing increased need”, Wes Jackson, Tom Thumb Division President, said in a press release. “Since the founding of Tom Thumb, giving back to the community has always been a company focus. We are in the people business and are so glad to know this product will directly benefit our North Texas neighbors who are facing food insecurity.”

The grocer also partnered with vendors for the donation, including Barilla, which donated a truckload of pasta, Kellogg’s, which donated Frosted Flakes, Hormel Foods, Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, Quaker, McKee Foods, Flowers Bakery, Mondelez, Pampers and Nestle Purina.

A full list of partners that made donations:

Barilla

Kellogg’s

Hormel Foods

Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls

Quaker

McKee Foods

Flowers Bakery

Mondelez

Pampers

Nestle Purina

With the callout to its partners, Tom Thumb ended up with three tractor trailers filled with food items for donation to the North Texas Food Bank.

Tom Thumb was founded in Dallas in 1948 by friends J.R. Bost and Bob Cullum. Today it is owned by Albertson’s, which operates in 34 states under the brands Safeway, Randalls and United Supermarkets.

