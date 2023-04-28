Get ready to celebrate! The town of Prosper is closing part of its downtown to host a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“The town is excited for our first-ever Cinco de Mayo celebration,” said Dan Baker, director of parks and recreation for the town. “We look forward to filling Broadway up with event goers and the sights and sounds for this event.”

From 12 to 4 p.m., on May 6, 2023, Broadway Street will be closed between Crockett St. and Main St. as the festivities take over.

“Mexican culture is one of beauty, family, unique music and cuisine,” said Mary Ann Moon, executive director of the Prosper Economic Development Corporation (PEDC). “The PEDC is proud to partner with our town in bringing a taste of Mexico to Broadway and Main.”

The Cinco de Mayo celebration will be free and open to the public offering food and beverages for purchase.

The event will feature live music and a Kids Zone with family friendly activities beginning at 2 p.m. Events will include a guacamole-making contest and fun with piñata’s.

Parking for the event will be available at Town Hall, which is located at 250 W. First St.

“Vamos a la fiesta! Prosper parks and rec is bringing a Latin flair to downtown. Come join the fun May 6 as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo,” said Moon.

The event is part of the town’s 2023 Discover Downtown series, which is presented by the Prosper Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the PEDC. Held outdoors, the events invite the community to come Downtown to get to know the 40+ hometown businesses and merchants that call Prosper home. Along with retailers and service providers open during the day, Downtown Prosper engages with an active nightlife scene featuring live music.

The series continues throughout 2023 with the following events:

July 22: Chrome and Coffee

Aug. 11: Moonlight Movie

Sept. 9: Paws on Broadway

For additional information, click here.