Interested in finding out more about those collectible objects lingering in your storage room? This May, a spin-off of the History Channel’s show Pawn Stars is stopping in Texas and it could make your spring cleaning all the more engaging.

As reported by the Dallas Observer on April 28, the television show Pawn Stars Do America is coming to Dallas and Plano this May and the show producers are looking for interesting folks with interesting stuff to purchase.

In the show’s second season, the stars Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin ‘Chumlee’ Russell travel across the U.S. looking for historical finds and collectible objects brought forward by locals.

The trio previously stopped in San Francisco, Denver and Valley Forge for season one, where they authenticated and purchased a Rolex Submariner for $7,000 (worth up to $42,000), a working Apple II computer for $700 and a fossilized tooth from a megalodon shark for $250.

Pawn Stars Do America will stop in Plano on May 9 to 11 and in Dallas on May 15 to 18 at an undisclosed location, although the show spokesperson assured fans that it would be at a “well-known venue.”

The show’s producers are hoping to connect with fans and buy remarkable items. However the tapings won’t be open to the public, but if you are ready to haggle against Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell you are welcome to apply.

Locals with interesting collectibles can apply to bring their items to the show for appraisal and a possible sale. Those interested in applying, click here for more information.