Mexican Sugar, a Texas-based restaurant that specializes in Latin cuisine, recently announced that it will be opening up a new location in Uptown Dallas in May of this year.

The new addition — located on Olive Street — will be Mexican Sugar’s third location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after initially opening its first restaurant in Plano back in 2013, followed by a second in Las Colinas that was established in 2020.

The Uptown Dallas location spans more than 12,000 square feet in size, with a seating capacity of almost 400 customers at a time.

Features of the restaurant include two floors of dining space for hungry patrons, an upstairs patio, as well as offering stunning sights of the American Airlines Center and the Hotel Crescent Court, among others.

“We can’t wait to open our newest Mexican Sugar restaurant in such a premier location,” said Justin Beam, general manager of Mexican Sugar. “As we bring our lighter, fresher, and better approach to Mexican cuisine to Uptown, we’re confident that our guests will enjoy the unique culinary experience. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments in every corner of this remarkable venue including our second-floor patio which offers one of the most breathtaking views in the city.”

Just like at its other two locations, Mexican Sugar says that its Dallas restaurant will feature a menu comprised of traditional flavors of Mexico, which are created using fresh and seasonal ingredients.

Some of the culinary highlights from the menu include handmade tortillas, premium seafood items like Tuna Crudo and Striped Bass, slow roasted Bone-In Pork Chop and more.

The new location will also have a bar that offers an impressive collection of over 150 tequilas and mezcals. Other drink selections include hand-crafted margaritas, various wines, an agave-tasting flight and more.

Although no specific date has been announced, Mexican Sugar says that the grand opening of the Dallas restaurant is set for this upcoming May sometime.

For more information, head over to the Mexican Sugar website.