A Norway-based manufacturing company is expanding its operational footprint in Allen, Texas.

“We have invested heavily in R&D and manufacturing capacity to develop the additive manufacturing market with our groundbreaking technology,” said Oyvind Tafjord, managing director of Visitech HQ in a press release on April 25. “This new facility demonstrates our commitment to our customers worldwide in support of their growth plans and full product lifecycle.”

The company, which already has an office located in Allen, announced its plans to construct a new factory in 2024.

Visitech specializes in supporting the 3D printing market. It develops new technology for the consumer market, life-science applications and industrial manufacturing.

The company manufactures subsystems that expose photosensitive material while scanning and scrolling over large panels in less than 10 seconds.

This technology is commonly used in UV imaging for PCB lithography and advanced semiconductor packaging, 3D metrology and high-performance display subsystems.

“Our speed and industrial durability are the result of working closely with our customers and leveraging Visitech’s electronics, mechanics, optics and software expertise,” said Tafjord.

According to company representatives, there are currently 15,000 of these systems installed worldwide.

The creation of a factory in Allen is a significant investment for the company and will allow Visitech to secure a reliable supply chain for the U.S. market.

The new factory is expected to produce Visitech’s full line of projectors and subsystems for 3D printing.

According to company representatives, growth in demand for additive manufacturing applications for DLP projectors has created the need for additional manufacturing capacity.

“We see tremendous potential in a range of 3D printing applications and have participated in the explosive growth in this transformation,” said Adam Kunzman, CEO of Visitech Americas. “The recent introduction of our next-generation scrolling projector, the LRS-MCx 4K, which doubles our customers’ machine capacity, is fuelling this growth.”

Visitech anticipates doubling its sales by 2025. For more information, click here.