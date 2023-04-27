Everybody say Hello Kitty! The adorable Sanrio star is bringing her wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck back to North Texas.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies, limited-edition collectibles and of course, delicious treats. The Hello Kitty Cafe truck features both a food menu, with sweet foods such as macaroons and a giant chef cookie, as well as a merchandise menu with mugs, plush and more.

Newly designed Hello Kitty Cafe hoodies, t-shirts, and a Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush are available for collectors this year.

Debuting in Japan in 1975, Hello Kitty is beloved around the world. But there has been controversy over whether the character is actually a cat. In 2014, Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji said the character was “not a cat,” just as Mickey was not really a mouse. A Sanrio spokesperson clarified, saying that the character was done in the motif of a cat, adding, “Hello Kitty is a personification of a cat.”

Cat, a personification of a cat, whichever. What matters is that Hello Kitty sure is cute—and she’s headed our way.

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop. To date, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across both coasts – including multiple stops across Texas.

Catch the cute cat’s truck in Fort Worth this Saturday, 4/29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Shops at Clearfork at the Plaza across from Burberry.

The Cafe truck will then make a stop in Dallas next Saturday, 5/6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Shops at Willow Bend at the lawn near The District.

Remember to bring your credit card, because the truck does not take cash.