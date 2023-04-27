Scheduled for May 11, 2023, at The Star in Frisco, the Academy of Country Music Awards announced its lineup of performers, including the show’s co-host, Dolly Parton.

According to a recent release, Dolly, who co-hosts the awards show with country star Garth Brooks, will close the show by premiering a new song from her upcoming rock album. But the release did not name Brooks as a performer.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton said. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

Big names in country music such as Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson will also headline the country stars performing at the awards show.

The event will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The Emmy-nominated experience will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and newest talent. The full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Currently, at The Star, guests can visit multiple photo ops, including murals of Parton and Brooks, and ACM-themed popups.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. The awards will feature some of the best up-and-coming talent, along with country classics.

Here is who’s performing at the awards:

Dolly Parton

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Keith Urban

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert

Jo Dee Messina

Ashley McBryde

Jelly Roll

Cole Swindell

Morgan Wallen

The War And Treaty

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

But the party doesn’t have to wait. On May 9 and 10, 2023, The Star will host the ACM Country Kickoff. The event will feature a free 2-day fan festival featuring a lineup of live performances, a beer garden, food trucks and more.