A new Dickies-backed skate plaza will officially open in Fort Worth on April 29, 2023. Community members are invited to attend the Fire Station Skate Plaza grand opening on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Located at 1616 Hemphill Street in Fort Worth, the new skate park is a keystone attraction of the city of Fort Worth’s newly constructed Fire Station Park.

The skate plaza was designed by Pacheco Koch and New Line Skateparks. Its landscape has been designed to meet the needs of skaters of all ages and abilities.

The Fire Station Skate Plaza was built for the city’s parks and recreation department by Dean Construction. It features 15,000 square feet of terrain and pathways.

This Saturday’s grand opening event is free and family-friendly. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will also be held at 1 p.m.

The event will include:

Live demonstrations from the Dickies skate team and Magnolia Skate Shop team

A skateboarding tricks competition

Meet-and-greet and autographs with skate team members

Live music

Food from local restaurants

A market

Riding lessons from Trinity Metro’s Fort Worth Bike Sharing team

Promotional offers from Fort Worth Bike Sharing

The new skate park is backed by Dickies, a Fort-Worth-based clothing apparel brand. According to Dickies, the company’s support of the project is an avenue for it to invest in its hometown.

Project partners involved in the creation of the Fire Station Skate Plaza include:

Near Southside Inc.

The City of Fort Worth

Magnolia Skate Shop

New Line Skateparks

The VF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dickies’ parent company VF Corporation

Fort Worth’s Fire Station Park will also include a market plaza, community green space and a 5,000-square-feet all-wheel track. The overall park construction budget for the project was $1.6 million with $600,000 stemming from donations and $400,000 coming from the city of Fort Worth.

