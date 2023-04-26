The Frisco Police Department is once again trying to catch the suspects that are stealing jewelry from unsuspecting women. Since the beginning of March 2023, there have been nine reports of these bizarre thefts.

According to the Frisco police, the incidents occurred at various times during the day, and all involved victims walking in open areas with visible jewelry. The victims were approached by an unknown suspect. The suspect uses conversation as a distraction method and then offers a hug (or similar gesture), at which point the victim’s necklace is stolen. The thefts appear to be targeting South Asian women in their 50s and 60s.

In September and November 2022, similar incidents occurred. Local Profile reported that the first victim was walking on the sidewalk when a dark-colored SUV pulled up. The male driver of the vehicle stated that his wife was pregnant and that he needed to find a hospital. The female passenger told the victim that she reminded her of her mother and gave her a gold ring and gold chain. When the victim tried to give the items back to the female suspect, she hugged the victim and removed the necklace the victim was already wearing. The vehicle then fled the location.

The Frisco Police Department reminded residents to exercise personal safety precautions when out walking.

• Be aware of your surroundings, keeping your eyes and ears open.

• Don’t allow anyone you don’t know into your personal space.

• Don’t walk alone, as traveling in groups tends to discourage opportunistic thieves.

• Keep valuables, such as jewelry, out of sight.

• Report any suspicious activity by calling 972-292-6010 (non-emergency) or 9-1-1.

The police believe the incidents are related and are actively investigating.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.