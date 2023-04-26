Enjoy the spring weather in Collin County this weekend with festivals, fairs, concerts and plays. Choose your own adventure and plan ahead for an amazing two-day break from your daily routine. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Photo: dallas international film festival | website

When: April 28 through May 5, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Violet Crown Cinema in West Village | 3699 McKinney Avenue, Dallas

Since its first itteration in 2006, the Dallas International Film Festival has contributed over $1 million in filmmaker awards contributed, 2,000 filmmakers hosted, and 2,500 films screened from 60 countries. Don’t miss the largest, go-to festival for cinema lovers in North Texas.

When: April 29, 2023| 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Cox Playhouse | 1517 H Avenue, Plano

Join the Garage Arts Project for an exciting afternoon of dance and art! Witness the talents of emerging dancer-choreographer and musician, Divya Nayar, as she performs a captivating solo. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience stunning works of Anne Royer, an accomplished visual artist and art historian.

Show off your cornhole throwing skills at the tournament! Photo: st5 photography | shutterstock

When: April 29, 2023 | 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: ManeGait Therapeutic Horsemanship | 3160 N. Custer Rd., McKinney

Beggining at noon with the Toss for the Trot cornhole tournament, ManeGait has prepared a whole day of family-friendly activities. Enjoy the country fair complete with inflatables, face painting, carnival games, petting zoo, pony meet-and-greet and a live music performance by local artists.

When: April 29, 2023| 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Square

Get ready for a spectacular event filled with wine, food, and fun! The 4th Annual Frisco Uncorked event will showcase 25 award-winning wineries and refreshing brews from Four Corners Brewing Co Beer Garden. Shop till you drop at fantastic boutiques and artisan stalls or enjoy grape-stomping competitions and mouth-watering culinary demonstrations led by talented local chefs.

Photo: heritage farmstead museum | website

When: April 29, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

Join the Heritage Farmstead Museum for their annual fundraiser and enjoy an evening of delicious True Texas BBQ hosted by HEB and dance to the tunes of King George, a George Strait cover band. Don’t miss the chance to participate in Poncho’s Wine Pull and potentially win a high-end bottle. This year’s fundraiser will support the completion of the Ammie Wilson Barn, an educational discovery center project in the making.

When: April 19 through 30, 2022| See the full schedule

Where: WaterTower Theatre | 15650 Addison Rd, Addison

Last call to see the Manic Monologues this weekend! This play is based on the true experiences of the creators, Zack and Elisa, who wanted to break the stigma surrounding mental illness. After Zack’s diagnosis of bipolar disorder, he and Elisa decided to create a series of vignettes to give voice to those struggling with mental health issues. The play, which features movement and music, aims to provide an immersive experience for the audience and will have its regional premiere at WaterTower Theatre.

Photo: frisco fair | facebook

Frisco Fair When: April 28 through May 14, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W Elliott Dr., Frisco

More Info Get ready, because the Frisco Fair is back! Starting this Friday, the event gets underway with carnival rides, games, food and art. Admission is $5 and attendees can purchase tickets for the rides through the Talley Ticket APP or get a Talley card to buy food, drinks, carnival rides and fair wear.

When: April 29, 2023 | 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park

Clean your closet and head to Addison Circle Park for a recycling party. Bring your old electronics, office equipment, toys and clothing and leave them at the shredding trucks parked along Festival Way before checking out the local vendors and pop up parks trailer and taking the kids to the inflatables for a day of fun. Get there early and be one of the first 50 attendees to take home free tree saplings.

Photo: lempro capture life | shutterstock

When: April 29, 2023 | 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Country Meadows Park | 1511 Home Park Drive, Allen

Head to beautiful Country Meadows Park in Allen to unleash your inner Bob Ross and create your own work of art with “Let’s Play” Recreation Enrichment Vehicle. Enjoy the spring weather outdoors and stretch your creative muscles all at once.

When: April 29, 2023 | 08:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Where: The Star in Frisco | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

Celebrate the energy and excitement of the NFL Draft weekend and burn some energy at the 2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K. Show your support for the Cowboys by walking or running at the 5K and take the kids to the half-mile Kids Fun Run and Toddler Dash.

Hamlet

When: April 28 throguh May 7, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Conference and Theatre Centre | 15650 Addison Road, Addison

J’s Dueling Pianos

When: April 28, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Mother’s Day Soiree

When: April 29, 2023 | 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Sue’s Chic Interiors | 218 East Louisiana Street, Suite 500, McKinney

Mothing at Grand Park

When: April 29, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Grand Park | 7275 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

Musical Passport

When: April 30, 2023 | 2:30 to p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

