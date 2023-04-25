KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship defending champ Steven Alker was at PGA Frisco a month before this year’s tournament gets underway. He was impressed.

The 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be held May 24-28, 2023 and will be the first major championship played at PGA Frisco‘s Fields Ranch East. Alker, who won last year’s Senior PGA Championship, headed to the East course for a practice round.

“It took me by surprise, and a very nice surprise,” said Alker at a press conference. “It’s very, very fair, and I think the best compliment I can give the golf course is that the more holes I played, the more I enjoyed it, and that’s a sign of a good golf course.”

Frisco, tx – april 24: defending senior pga champion steven alker talks with pga of america senior director of championships pr, julius mason during a fireside chat during the senior pga championship media day at omni pga frisco resort on monday, april 24, 2023 in frisco, texas. (photo by ryan lochhead/pga of america)

“I was coming up short all day obviously trying to deal with the wind and get a feel for the golf course,” he said. “But I just want to say that the golf course was amazingly in good condition for how raw it is. The surfaces were fantastic to hit off of.”

The finishing touches are being placed on the course before the May championship. Alker said that playing the practice round “definitely helped” as he gears up for the 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

When asked what he thought of the PGA Frisco complex. “Just spectacular, that’s all I can say,” Alker said. “You’ve got everything here, right on one campus. I have never seen anything like that before playing golf, and I’ve been around the world.”

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort will open on May 2, 2023. As previously mentioned, the 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be held May 24-28, 2023.

Frisco, tx – april 24: steven alker hits a shot on the third hole during the senior pga championship media day at omni pga frisco resort on monday, april 24, 2023 in frisco, texas. (photo by ryan lochhead/pga of america)