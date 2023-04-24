On April 23, 2023, during a rally at the University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson, Republican businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley announced to an audience of more than 750 attendees, he’ll run for the presidency in the 2024 elections.

The CEO of Generational Group, an investment and advisory firm with more than a dozen regional offices across the country, Binkley co-founded the Create Church, a nondenominational, multicultural church in Richardson alongside his wife Ellie. The couple also founded The Way of Freedom, a nonprofit organization centered around unity and aimed at rejoining “conservative values with compassionate voices.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, during Sunday’s rally, Binkley’s discourse was focused on unity, criticizing the polarized political landscape of today’s America, a concern that is present throughout Bikley’s political platform.

“We have to be unified,” Binkley said. “We have to be in this place, because if we’re in a time of uncertainty, what it’s going to take is faith in God and faith in each other to get us through, and it’s not time for us to back down. It’s time for us to believe.”

Other focal points in Binkley’s speech regarded faith, the economy, budget and national debt, health care and immigration policy. Alluding to his background as a businessman and financial knowledge, Binkley compared America to a company whose seen its value decrease over time.

“It has been decreasing in value over time because we’ve not had good monetary policy, so we’ve not been meeting our budget,” Binkley said. “We keep printing money in order to meet the debt obligations we have. We have to get our budget in order, and then it will be more valuable than ever.”

Binkley said he is confident in competing against Donald Trump in the Republican nomination.

“The message we have, I think, is one that is for the hope of America,” he said. “It’s for the heart of America coming back to God and trusting in God and each other, and I believe God wants to bring a new message to our country.”