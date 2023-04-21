This week, MLS franchise FC Dallas announced the five Dallas-Fort Worth-based businesses the club selected for its 2023 Homegrown Partner Program class.

Established in 2020, FC Dallas says that it started the Homegrown Partner Program to connect people, create opportunities and unite communities throughout the North Texas region.

“We are proud to announce the 2023 Homegrown Partner Program class. FC Dallas is deeply committed to cultivating local talent both on and off the field and we see the Homegrown Partner Program as a key pillar of our long-term success for driving positive economic and social impact in North Texas,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We believe this is not only a win for these local businesses, but also for the local communities that support them, including FC Dallas.

The five local businesses selected for this year’s Homegrown Partner Program were Avery’s Savory Popcorn, Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ, Hustle Clean, Oasis Accents and Sol Dias Ice Cream.

“We are excited and humbled to be in a partnership with a world class organization like FC Dallas. This is not only an opportunity to put Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC on the national stage, but it is an opportunity to inspire other small businesses and our community to dream big,” said Avery’s Savory Popcorn owners Allen and Sherry Avery.

Each member of the program will receive an individually customized FC Dallas corporate partnership package. In total, the MLS club is committing $500,000 to its 2023 Homegrown Partners.

With the addition of this year’s class, that brings the total amount of FC Dallas Homegrown Partners to 15 over three years.

The Cookie Society, Esposure, The Good Jerky, iCode and Southwest Mobile Advertising were all selected as Homegrown Partners for last year’s program.

For more information on the Homegrown Partner Program and the 2023 class, head to FCDallas.com/HomegrownPartners.