Transworld Business Advisors, an American firm specializing in business brokerage, is expanding into Texas after purchasing eight offices in East Dallas, Waco and Austin.

The purchases were made by Al and Jessica Fialkovich, who, through their investment group The Prospere Companies, are the franchise operators of Transworld Business Advisors.

The acquisition of the Texas offices is the largest in the history of The Prospere Companies, and will enable Transworld Business Advisors to offer its services in the Lone Star State after being already established in Colorado and Nevada.

With the expansion, the Fialkovich’s, owners of The Prospere Companies, will own and operate a total of 32 offices with over 50 business brokers.

“Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin are growing markets for small business and with the migration trend bringing an influx of entrepreneurs, there will be more buyers looking for ownership opportunities in these cities,” said Al Fialkovich. “We’re thrilled to be expanding our reach so we can help small business owners navigate the sale process and earn them top dollar.”

Al Fialkovich, who serves as president of The Prospere Companies offices, and his wife Jessica, who chairs the Board of Directors and manages partner relations, opened their first Transworld location in Colorado ten years ago.

Since then, the firm has been acknowledged for its numerous accomplishments in the industry, including being recognized in 2021 by the International Business Brokers Association for completing the largest deal in the U.S. and for selling the highest volume of businesses in the country.

“We believe we have a formula for success for our clients,” said Al Fialkovich. “Putting more dollars in small business owners’ pockets is the goal that drives our team, and their hard work, commitment and genuine passion for serving entrepreneurs is what helps them accomplish it.”

For more information about Transworld Business Advisors locations, visit www.tworld.com/locations/dallasfortworthcentral/.