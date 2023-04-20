With the price of store-crafted drinks on the rise, more and more consumers are drinking their coffee at home. However, big box stores usually don’t have the largest variety of small-batch or small-business coffee bean options. Whether a customer wants espresso, single origin, or sustainable options, local North Texas roasters have your back.

Coffee del Rey (Plano)

You may have seen the family-owned Coffee del Rey’s brown bags with gold logos. They specialize in single-origin coffee and are proudly partnered with Spirit Mountain Ecological Reserve and Coffee Plantation in the Dominican Republic. Snag a bag of their coffee off their website, at the McKinney Farmers Market, or at their Plano brick-and-mortar location.

Eiland (Richardson)

This roastery smells like heaven when you walk into their Richardson location, and they’ll even give you a free drink when you buy a bag in the store. You can also find their coffee at all of Liberation Coffee’s locations, as well as Duino Coffee on Stacy Road in McKinney. Their large selection of coffees will satisfy the needs of any home brewer, and their in-house staff are more than happy to assist with recommendations.

Harp & Bowl (Rockwall)

You won’t find two guys that know more about the ins and outs of the coffee world than Andy Norton and Joseph Arze, who recently opened their own brand under the biblically inspired moniker Harp and Bowl. Not only do they cater weddings and events, but they also offer their own handcrafted selection of single-origin coffee that you can order on their website. Every purchase is roasted to order and shipped straight to your front porch.

TexaKona Coffee (McKinney)

The Historic Flour Mill next to the McKinney Downtown Square has many hidden gems, including the music-themed coffee shop TexaKona Coffee. “Kona,” in reference to the Hawaiian district of the same name, is named for the beans shipped from the island to TexaKona’s McKinney-based roastery. While they specialize in Kona coffee, they also carry a variety of single-origin and blend coffee from almost every continent. They even carry K-Cups for your Keurig machine. Before you buy a bag, you can walk through their coffee museum across the highway and learn about the farm-to-table process for coffee beans.

Viewfinder Coffee (McKinney and Dallas)

With a huge focus on community, sustainability and education, Viewfinder Coffee’s small-batch roasts have made a big impression in the Dallas area. Established in March of 2021, Viewfinder has three main roasts, Landline, Nostalgia and Static Shock, as well as seasonal blends like Carolina Estate. Featured in several shops across North Texas, Viewfinder is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Dallas later this year, but in the meantime, you can buy a bag at Habitat Plants and Coffee in Downtown McKinney, or order directly off their website.