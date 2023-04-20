A McDonald’s staple is being repackaged. The fast food chain announced that it will be offering its newest menu addition, Big Mac sauce dip cups at select restaurants throughout North Texas.

Beginning on April 27, 2023, North Texas residents will have the opportunity to taste the beloved condiment offering in a new package for a limited time. Customers interested in trying the special sauce during its availability can only do so by ordering through the McDonald’s app.

“Mac sauce. Special sauce. Secret sauce,” a statement from McDonald’s said. “Whatever you call it, fans have been asking for an extra side of our famous Big Mac sauce for years. And now, it’s finally getting its moment in the spotlight on our menu.”

The dip cups feature the iconic burger sauce and will be available for no extra charge with any purchase of the fast food chain’s fan-favorite classic, Chicken McNuggets.

Those who have a hankering for the sauce can also order it on its own and pair it with any other menu item from McDonald’s, such as fries, hashbrowns and a variety of other options.

The sauce has been a staple of the renowned Big Mac ever since the burger debuted back in 1968 when a McDonald’s owner in Pittsburgh came up with the idea for the triple bun, double patty burger.

Since its creation, the Big Mac and its creamy, tangy and sweet sauce have become a household name, expanding into McDonald’s menus around the world. The sauce even created a social media craze back in 2017 when the fast food chain gave out 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce in the U.S. to their loyal customers.

To pay homage to the burger’s long-standing roots, McDonald’s will be offering the Big Mac sauce dipping cups in retro blue and silver packaging, which is inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich wraps from back in the day.

For more information, or to find a McDonald’s restaurant near you, head over to mcdonalds.com.