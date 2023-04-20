ACM Country Kickoff is rocking The Star in Frisco on May 9 & 10! Country Music’s Party of the Year is kicking off a few days early, with a free 2-day fan festival featuring a lineup of live performances, a beer garden, food trucks, special pop-ups, and more!

During the free two-day country music festival taking place outside on Tostitos Championship Plaza and spilling into The Star District, fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of Country Music’s biggest stars and celebrate the ACM Awards’ return to North Texas.

Some of today’s most exciting up-and-coming Country Music artists will perform on the main stage, including several ACM Award nominees.

The ACM Country Kickoff will feature a Coors beer garden, food trucks, country-themed photo opportunities, ACM Awards show merchandise, and activations by a host of partners, including ACM Lifting Lives, Amazon Music, Ashley HomeStore, Kendra Scott, Lucchese, North Texas Ford, and Visit Frisco.

Visit ACMCountryKickoff.com for more information.

