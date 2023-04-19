The Clubhouse Indoor Golf is set to open soon in McKinney, Texas, giving residents the opportunity to enjoy the golf simulation experience, even when the Texas weather is too hot to play outside.

The new golf entertainment center, located at 1651 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 100, is expecting to open its doors to the public this spring, but no official date has been released.

The Clubhouse Indoor Golf will feature a total of six bays that utilize E6 Connect, which is TruGolf’s innovative golf simulator software that enables guests to play a round of golf on courses from around the world.

E6 Connect offers some of the most prestigious virtual golf course libraries, with 100 courses currently available. According to Golf Digest, 18 of the courses are ranked in the “Top 100 Courses in America,” and 23 are ranked in the “Top 100 Courses in the World” and 32 hold televised events.

In addition to casual rounds of golf, the family-owned business will also host various golf leagues and tournaments for the competitive type, which include PinSeeker tournaments, according to The Clubhouse Indoor Golf website.

The tournaments allow participants to win real money and have the opportunity to give to a variety of charities.

Apart from golf, two of the bays will be utilized for providing various other recreational activities such as bowling, soccer, baseball and many more.

According to the Clubhouse Indoor Golf website, the establishment will also have a complete bar, multiple television sets for live sports viewing, and other amenities.

Hourly rental rates are available for each bay at the Clubhouse Indoor Golf, with the capacity to accommodate up to four players at a time. Additionally, the facility provides various membership options for passionate golf enthusiasts.

Tee times can be booked up to 14 days in advance. No golf shoes are needed but wear clean, comfortable shoes. You can bring your own clubs or rent them there.

No golf balls with custom logos are allowed, but balls are provided. There is also no food or drink allowed in the hitting area.

For more information, head over to The Clubhouse Indoor Golf website.