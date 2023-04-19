Enjoy the warm weather outside this weekend in Collin County. From the world’s largest green gathering in Dallas to community garage sales to a kid’s race, you won’t run out of options. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Earthx expo 2022. Photo: earthx | website

When: April 21 through 23, 2023

Where: Fair Park | 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas

More Info

EarthxExpo, the largest green gathering in the world, returns to Dallas’s Fair Park this weekend. The free event features an adult playground, XR installations, an EV and alternative fuel car show, public stages with speakers, hands-on activities and crafts for children, live music and more.

When: April 22 and 23, 2023| See the full schedule

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

More Info

Every year, expert and novice gardeners alike anticipate the annual opportunity to obtain some of the best plants for North Texas. The event will showcase a wide variety of native plants, hard-to-find herbs, and well-adapted plants to the area’s hydrologic conditions, allowing gardeners to minimize supplemental watering while also providing a beautiful habitat for wildlife.

Photo: armin staudt | shutterstock

When: April 22, 2023 | 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Joe Farmer Recreation Center | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen

More Info

Allen Parks and Recreation Department organized a community garage sale at the JFRC parking lot this weekend. Take this great opportunity to find some unique treasures at a great price. Head there early for the best selection!

patio weather is here Your Guide To The Top Patios in Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney The term al fresco is Italian and loosely means “in the cool air.” In Texas, sometimes we have cool air and sometimes we don’t, all the more reason to enjoy it while we have it.

When: April 22, 2023| 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Mckinney Boyd Highschool Blackbox | 600 Lake Forest Drive, McKinney

Tickets

Felice and Clare, a brother and sister acting duo, find themselves abandoned by their troupe in an unkempt state theatre. They improvise their performance of The Two-Character Play, a play within a play, to an audience they may or may not have. The characters struggle with the psychological damage caused by witnessing their parents’ murder-suicide, leaving the audience to question what is real and what is an illusion.

Photo: frisco chorale | facebook

When: April 21, 2023 | 8:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

More Info

In this special free show for the Music in the Chamber series, the Frisco Chorale is set to perform a LOVE concert that promises to thrill, connect, and energize the audience with classical and modern choral music. While the show is free, make sure to reserve your seating as space is limited.

When: April 19 through 30, 2022| See the full schedule

Where: WaterTower Theatre | 15650 Addison Rd, Addison

Tickets

The Manic Monologues is a play based on the true experiences of the creators, Zack and Elisa, who wanted to break the stigma surrounding mental illness. After Zack’s diagnosis of bipolar disorder, he and Elisa decided to create a series of vignettes to give voice to those struggling with mental health issues. The play, which features movement and music, aims to provide an immersive experience for the audience and will have its regional premiere at WaterTower Theatre.

Photo: a katz | shutterstock

Coach Cox’s Kid Chase When: April 22, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Where: Stewart Creek Park | 3700 Sparks Road, The Colony

More Info Get your kids to burn some energy this weekend with a race through the Stewart Creek Park on the shores of Lewisville Lake. Children 9 and under can participate in a half mile race, while runners 10-12 can run a one mile course. The first 100 registered participants will receive a T-shirt, and all participants will take home a ribbon and a goodie bag.

Bluebonnet season arrived! The History Of Texas Bluebonnets It’s March and the season to see Texas bluebonnets is almost upon us! Here’s your guide to enjoying Texas’s state flower in bloom.

When: April 2 and 22, 2023 | 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

Join the Common Thread Collective’s showcase event for an inspiring evening of art and community. The event celebrates the creativity of female artists from a diverse range of backgrounds and styles who are united by their passion for collaboration and faith. Attendees will experience the power of art to connect and inspire while discovering the common threads that unite us all.

Photo: maria sbytova | shutterstock

When: April 23, 2023 | 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 East Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

More Info

Don’t miss the premier bridal event of North Dallas where you can plan your perfect wedding in just one day! With over 110 upscale and professional wedding businesses in attendance, this event is a must-attend for anyone planning a wedding. Enjoy a fashion show, door prizes, and giveaways, and discover new wedding trends.

When: April 21, 2023 | 08:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Karin Wiseman Collection | 510 Main St, Garland

More Info

Indulge in a magical evening of self-care at this event. Join in and learn how to make a natural and aromatic 8oz salt soak to take home. Enjoy light bites and signature drinks while listening to live acoustic music by local band Double Bear. This is a perfect opportunity to relax, unwind, and take care of yourself.

Things to Eat, Drink or Buy

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Kiwanis Butterfly Festival

When: April 21, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 16121 W Park Blvd, Plano

More Info

Mustang Sally Productions Car Show

When: April 1 through 29, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Watermere at Frisco | 4220 Cotton Gin Road, Frisco

More Info

Live Music: Remy Reilly

When: April 21, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More info

Buslesqueing Through the ’90s

When: April 21 and 22, 2023 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

More Info

Throwing and Alternative Firing Workshop with Joe Morgan

When: April 22, 2023 | 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

Tickets