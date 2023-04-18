Velvet Taco has announced that it is opening up a newly-designed restaurant called Taco Lane in Frisco, Texas this spring.

According to Food & Beverage Magazine, the new restaurant — located on the corner of West University and Doe Creek Road — differs from other Velvet Tacos by placing emphasis on enhancing the automobile ordering experience.

The new-and-improved setup will give customers the ability to place an order and pick it up ahead of time by using Velvet Taco’s app, which can be accessed after signing up for their loyalty program, The Velvet Room.

In addition, Taco Lane will also make the experience easier by providing access to menus in advance to the pickup window, as well as a number of designated parking spots where customers can go to wait for their orders to arrive.

The vehicular-ordering process isn’t the only unique feature of the Frisco location. According to Food & Beverage Magazine, the new taco joint will also have a spacious patio that overlooks the sights of West University Drive, as well as an interior that “will highlight Velvet Taco’s signature rustic, electrifying design and vibe,” while also connecting with the local community through its design choices — including a wall mural with names of communities that surround the restaurant.

“Our Frisco location will not only make our tacos more accessible for those living in North Dallas, but we’re also introducing 50 jobs to the market. Our vision is to bring Velvet Taco to as many Dallas suburbs as possible, and the fact that Dallas is our home market makes this opening more exciting for us,” said Clay Dover, CEO and president of Velvet Taco.

Velvet Taco first brought its globally-inspired taco menu to the Dallas area back in 2011. Since that time, it has opened up more than 35 restaurants throughout the U.S., including 12 in the Dallas-Fort Worth region (the Frisco restaurant will be the 13th location).

“For those who’ve been to a Velvet Taco before, you know that we are creating an experience for our guests that includes creative tacos and flavors that will truly transport guests to another region,” Dover said.

To learn more, or to find a location near you, head over to the Velvet Taco website.