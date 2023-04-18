The AT&T Byron Nelson is back for its third year at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Last year’s tournament was a resounding success, but organizers aren’t content to rest on their laurels and look to make it better than ever.

“We’re building on the momentum of last year to make this bigger and better than ever,” Tournament Director John Drago told Local Profile. This year’s tournament aim to do just that.

A rendering of ranch 17

“This is what we’re calling Ranch 17,” said Drago. Ranch 17 is a nod to both Craig Ranch and the ranch Byron Nelson dreamed of buying when he retired at age 34. Ranch 17 is an enclosed stadium-like experience on the course’s signature 17th hole — one of our favorite holes to watch the tournament during last year’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

Local Profile attended an advance preview of the upcoming AT&T Byron Nelson and checked out the still-under-construction Ranch 17. “Golf is the only sport in which we have to build our stadiums before the tournaments and tear them down after,” said Drago.

Yes, there are more corporate suites, but there is also an upgraded ticketed section called Ultra Athletic Club and a general admission bleacher section. According to Drago, it will be possible to fit 6,000 people in Ranch 17, adding, “The mix of these different sections will give this hole more energy.”

Of course, fans can follow their favorite players and still watch them along the rope line.

“The great thing about this sport is that anyone can have a front-row seat,” said Drago. “If you want to watch Jordan Spieth from ten feet away, you can.”

Photo: brian ashcraft | local profile

As it has done for over fifty years, the AT&T Byron Nelson will benefit the Momentous Institute and give 100% of proceeds to mental health services, training and education. Momentous Institute was founded by Salesmanship Club of Dallas and has supported children and families with mental health care services for over 100 years.