The Dallas Cowboys are teaming up with a few industry giants to launch a new online community and gaming platform.

“Dallas Cowboys Game Time not only connects cowboys fans through gaming, but also brings them closer to the team than ever before in a fun, new way,” said Stephen Jones, chief operating officer and executive president of the Dallas Cowboys.

On April 17, 2023, the Dallas Cowboys announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Lenovo, a global tech powerhouse, and GameSquare, an international gaming and esports company, which will see the creation of Dallas Cowboys Game Time.

Dallas Cowboys Game Time will cross-promote fandom, drive new revenue streams and create new experiences for fans of all ages.

“Powered by Lenovo’s hardware technology, the Dallas Cowboys Game Time platform will be a first-of-its-kind gaming community connecting sports fans, gamers and tech enthusiasts,” said Gerald Youngblood, chief marketing officer for Lenovo North America. “Through our multi-year partnership with the cowboys, our two leading brands will work together to enhance the fan experience, give back to the community and reach new audiences.”

The online community will host video game tournaments on the Rivals platform. Video game tournament operations will be managed by GameSquare’s Gaming Community Network, an independent media group dedicated to gaming and esports across community sites, content producers, influencers and event operators.

“Gaming has fundamentally altered the way fans experience sports,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Building upon our deep relationship with the cowboys and Lenovo, we’ll leverage GameSquare’s capabilities to deliver immersive opportunities that expand the cowboys digital presence and enrich the franchise’s fan engagement playbook.”

Tournament participants that earn their way to the top of the rankings will win prizes, including trips to future Super Bowls and opportunities to have a Dallas Cowboys team experience for a day.

The new platform will debut on May 20, 2023, with a Fortnite tournament. The tournament’s top prize is an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Las Vegas for the 2023 Super Bowl.

