A new Mediterranean-inspired lounge in Dallas will soon offer live entertainment, private karaoke suites and a traditional hookah.

“With both Citizen and Harper’s nearby, we felt a venue like Saaya — with its unique offerings — would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood,” said Asim Sheikh, founder of Milkshake Concepts, a Dallas-based hospitality group that owns the new lounge.

Saaya, which means shadow, shelter or refuge in Sanskirt, is a 5,400-square-foot lounge located next door to the nightclub, Citizen at 2511 Swiss Ave.

“Saaya delivers that same energy, but with the refined and relaxed approach of an oasis in the middle of downtown. There’s nothing quite like it in Dallas and we can’t wait for our guests to indulge in our newest experience,” said Sheikh.

The establishment will offer a menu with mezze — small Mediterranean-style tapas. Dishes will include:

Lebanese caesar salad with chopped romaine, goldened za’atar croutons, pickled red onions and tahini caesar dressing

Crispy cauliflower with herbed tahini, pine nuts, capers and Hawayej spice

Beef shawarma bites made with lavash bread, tahini, red onion, tomato, cucumber, sumac and parsley

Fresh manakish — Lebanese flatbreads — in a variety of options

Milkshake Concepts describes the lounge as elegant yet approachable. The interior of the lounge offers guests private booths, intimate tables and a large bar. Saaya will host live nightly entertainment, as well as two domed karaoke suites.

The lounge will also feature two signature cocktails:

43 shades of gray, which includes Gray whale Gin Crème de violet, Licor 43, allspice and lemon

Pompeii passion, which is made with Ancho Reyes, passion fruit, coconut and lime

The lounge is also expected to feature an outdoor patio.

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts currently operates eight brands, including the Finch, Vidorra and Harper’s, across 11 locations. The group anticipates having a total of 20 venues open by the end of 2023.

