After months of speculation, on April 13, 2023, the Prosper Economic Development Corporation (EDC) announced that the multinational retail corporation, Costco, chose Prosper, Texas as its new home in North Texas.

The Prosper Costco will be situated at the corner of FM 1385 and US 380, marking it the first Costco location in Prosper. According to an official statement, the new store is expected to be a significant addition to its growing network and is anticipated to provide a boost to the local economy.

“The Town Council and our community are very excited to welcome Costco to Prosper. Personally, I am very thankful for all the work that the Costco team and the staff of the Town of Prosper and the Prosper EDC put in to make this a reality,” said Prosper Mayor, David Bristol. “We are all excited to have a new partner for economic growth in our community!”

The new store will feature a broad range of products, including groceries, electronics, furniture and other merchandise, all at highly competitive prices. Costco Wholesale is a multi-billion dollar global retailer with warehouse club operations in eight countries.

“The Prosper Economic Development Corporation is excited to partner with the Town of Prosper and welcome Costco to Prosper,” said PEDC President, Jordan Simms. “Attracting high-quality retailers is an important part of our mission. Costco will bring additional jobs to the fast-growing community. And more importantly, they will bring additional sales tax and property tax revenues that will help Prosper fund town infrastructure and the school district to ensure we maintain our high standards. We look forward to working with Costco to open the Prosper location as they serve both Prosper residents and the surrounding communities.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Costco in Prosper is tentatively expected in the Fall of 2023. Learn more about Costco Wholesale by visiting Costco.com.