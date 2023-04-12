Football fans, this one’s for you! The Dallas Cowboys announced events for the 2023 Cowboys Draft presented by Miller Lite at The Star in Frisco. Events will take place from Thursday, Apr. 27- Saturday, Apr. 29. From the big Draft party to a 5k for the family, live music, food trucks and more, Draft Weekend is one you don’t want to miss.



Draft Day Party presented by Miller Lite | Thursday April 27th | 6:30PM

The return of Dallas Cowboys Draft Day presented by Miller Lite will give football fans the opportunity to watch live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft, including the Dallas Cowboys’ first round selection, see current Dallas Cowboys players and alumni, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and mascot, Rowdy, while also enjoying games, live music and entertainment. The Draft Day party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th with activities on Tostitos Championship Plaza including Dallas Cowboys player autograph signings, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, a live DJ, food and beverage offerings, and more.

Draft Night Out presented by Miller Lite | Friday, April 28th | 6:00PM

The second day of Draft coverage will begin on Friday, April 28th at 6:00 p.m. During Friday’s Draft Night Out, enjoy live Draft coverage, live and local music by Ray Johnston Band, food trucks, lawn games, and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

Draft Day 5K presented by Baylor Scott & White Health | Saturday, April 29th | 8:00AM

The final day of Draft activities kicks off Saturday, April 29th at 8:00 a.m. with the return of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Registration is now open for the 5K run or walk as well as the Kids Fun Run and includes an exclusive T-shirt and finisher’s medal, plus access to exclusive offers and promotions at participating restaurants and retailers in The Star entertainment District. To register for the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, or get more information, please visit www.cowboysrun.com.

Following the race, coverage of the final rounds of the Draft will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys Draft weekend, visitors to The Star ages 21+ can enjoy Miller Lite specials at participating restaurants in The Star District.

Admission to Draft Day and Draft Night Out is free. Registration is required for Draft Day 5K.

For details on the lineup of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft events presented by Miller Lite, visit www.dallascowboys.com/draft.

* Please note, all activities and appearances are subject to change.

