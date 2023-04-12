You’ll find all kinds of art activities this weekend in Collin County. From symphony concerts to floral arrangements to ballet performances in the park. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Photo: dallas symphony orchestra | facebook

Back to the 80s With The Dallas Symphony Orchestra

When: April 14 through 16, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora, Dallas
Tickets

This epic concert will feature the music of iconic ’80s artists such as Madonna, Debbie Gibson, Huey Lewis & The News, Phil Collins, Queen, Joe Cocker, and others. With arrangements by GRAMMY® Award-winner Jeff Tyzik you won’t get tired of singing along to some the best tunes from the ’80s.

Reputation — Taylor Swift Tribute

When: April 14, 2023| 7:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
Tickets

Missed out on Taylor’s latest shows in Arlington? Here’s the next best thing. Head to Legacy Hall this weekend and enjoy a show designed for Swifties. Get on your best hipster attire and jam out to Taylor’s latest tunes. Arrive early and have dinner at one of Legacy Hall’s eateries.

Photo courtesy of the city of mckinney

Arts in Bloom

When: April 14 through 16, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N Tennessee Street, McKinney
More Info

Enjoy a whole weekend of art, wine and community. Enjoy the artworks of 120 juried artists participating in the event, live musical entertainment and street performances as well as a wine pavilion are featuring 12 Texas wineries offering tastings and testy eats.

patio weather is here

Massimo Campanari

When: April 15, 2023| 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Legacy West | 5905 Legacy Drive; Plano
Tickets

This exclusive event gives you the unique opportunity to have an up-close look at some exotic supercars while honoring children battling critical illnesses. Appreciate the work that Make-A-Wish is doing for the community.

Photo: stokkete | shutterstock

Calling All Dawns

When: March 31, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Lowery Auditorium | 368 N Greenville Ave, Allen
Tickets

The Allen Philharmonic will combine the talent of its musicians with the vocal force of the Allen Symphony Chorus at this world-music-inspired event. Enjoy a live performance of music that is prominently featured in the Civilization VI video game.

Art Meets Floral

When: April 15, 2022| 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Heard-Craig Center for the Arts | 205 W Hunt Street, McKinney
Tickets

The McKinney Garden Club invites residents and art lovers to marvel at their floral interpretations of modern artworks. Expert local floral designers will create mixed media art works with floral arrangements.

Photo courtesy of urban crust

Brrchella

When: April 16, 2023 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Urban Crust | 1006 E 15th St, Plano
More Info

Plano residents can enjoy frozen boozy beverages, delicious eats and more at Urban Family Concepts’ upcoming “BrrrChella” Frozen Cocktail Walk. Featured in the festival are Urban CrustUrban Rio, and Urban Seafood Co., who will all be providing guests with their own specialty snack foods and frozen cocktail concoctions.

Pave the Way Day

When: April 15, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: NTTA | 5900 W. Plano Pkwy, Plano
Register

This family-friendly activity will feature hands-on engineering activities to spark kids’ curiosity and creativity. They’ll have the chance of touching construction equipment, learn how tolling works and hoy NTTA keeps families safe.

Photo: texas youth ballet | facebook

Ballet in the Park

When: April 16, 2023 | 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Bonnie Wenk Park | 2996 Virginia Parkway, McKinney
More Info

Don’t miss the opportunity of catching this live performance by the Texas Youth Ballet. Enjoy ballet dancers move in an idyllic setting at Bonnie Wenk Park, performing both classic and original works.

Ukulele Masters Beginners Class

When: April 14, 2023 | 09:45 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Millhouse McKinney | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, McKinney
More Info

Looking to gain new skills? The MillHouse in McKinney is inviting all for a fun and supportive ukulele group class for beginners. You’ll learn basic chords and strumming patterns you can use to play along to popular songs. This class will repeat weekly but each event stands on its own, you can attend one or all. If you are still testing the waters there’s no need to buy your own ukulele just yet, there will be instruments available there for you.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Live Music: Griffin House
When: April 15, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen
More Info

Fiesta Noche – Addison After Dark
When: April 15, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.
Where: Addison Circle Park
More Info

384 Square Feet of Abstraction
When: April 16, 2023 | 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney
More Info

Mustang Sally Productions Car Show
When: Weekly from April 1 to 29, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Watermere at Frisco | 4220 Cotton Gin Road, Frisco
More Info

Plano Civic Chorus 50th Anniversary
When: April 15, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:15 p.m.
Where: CUMC | 3101 Coit Rd, Plano
Tickets

Garland Symphony Orchestra ft. Jacob Cordover
When: April 14, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Granville Arts Center | 300 N 5th St., Garland
More Info

Back in Black — ACDC Tribute
When: April 15, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
WhereLegacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
More Info