You’ll find all kinds of art activities this weekend in Collin County. From symphony concerts to floral arrangements to ballet performances in the park. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: dallas symphony orchestra | facebook

When: April 14 through 16, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora, Dallas

Tickets

This epic concert will feature the music of iconic ’80s artists such as Madonna, Debbie Gibson, Huey Lewis & The News, Phil Collins, Queen, Joe Cocker, and others. With arrangements by GRAMMY® Award-winner Jeff Tyzik you won’t get tired of singing along to some the best tunes from the ’80s.

When: April 14, 2023| 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Missed out on Taylor’s latest shows in Arlington? Here’s the next best thing. Head to Legacy Hall this weekend and enjoy a show designed for Swifties. Get on your best hipster attire and jam out to Taylor’s latest tunes. Arrive early and have dinner at one of Legacy Hall’s eateries.

Photo courtesy of the city of mckinney

When: April 14 through 16, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N Tennessee Street, McKinney

More Info

Enjoy a whole weekend of art, wine and community. Enjoy the artworks of 120 juried artists participating in the event, live musical entertainment and street performances as well as a wine pavilion are featuring 12 Texas wineries offering tastings and testy eats.

patio weather is here Your Guide To The Top Patios in Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney The term al fresco is Italian and loosely means “in the cool air.” In Texas, sometimes we have cool air and sometimes we don’t, all the more reason to enjoy it while we have it.

When: April 15, 2023| 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5905 Legacy Drive; Plano

Tickets

This exclusive event gives you the unique opportunity to have an up-close look at some exotic supercars while honoring children battling critical illnesses. Appreciate the work that Make-A-Wish is doing for the community.

Photo: stokkete | shutterstock

When: March 31, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Lowery Auditorium | 368 N Greenville Ave, Allen

Tickets

The Allen Philharmonic will combine the talent of its musicians with the vocal force of the Allen Symphony Chorus at this world-music-inspired event. Enjoy a live performance of music that is prominently featured in the Civilization VI video game.

When: April 15, 2022| 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Heard-Craig Center for the Arts | 205 W Hunt Street, McKinney

Tickets

The McKinney Garden Club invites residents and art lovers to marvel at their floral interpretations of modern artworks. Expert local floral designers will create mixed media art works with floral arrangements.

Photo courtesy of urban crust

Brrchella When: April 16, 2023 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Urban Crust | 1006 E 15th St, Plano

More Info Plano residents can enjoy frozen boozy beverages, delicious eats and more at Urban Family Concepts’ upcoming “BrrrChella” Frozen Cocktail Walk. Featured in the festival are Urban Crust, Urban Rio, and Urban Seafood Co., who will all be providing guests with their own specialty snack foods and frozen cocktail concoctions.

Bluebonnet season arrived! The History Of Texas Bluebonnets It’s March and the season to see Texas bluebonnets is almost upon us! Here’s your guide to enjoying Texas’s state flower in bloom.

When: April 15, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: NTTA | 5900 W. Plano Pkwy, Plano

Register

This family-friendly activity will feature hands-on engineering activities to spark kids’ curiosity and creativity. They’ll have the chance of touching construction equipment, learn how tolling works and hoy NTTA keeps families safe.

Photo: texas youth ballet | facebook

When: April 16, 2023 | 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Bonnie Wenk Park | 2996 Virginia Parkway, McKinney

More Info

Don’t miss the opportunity of catching this live performance by the Texas Youth Ballet. Enjoy ballet dancers move in an idyllic setting at Bonnie Wenk Park, performing both classic and original works.

When: April 14, 2023 | 09:45 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Millhouse McKinney | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, McKinney

More Info

Looking to gain new skills? The MillHouse in McKinney is inviting all for a fun and supportive ukulele group class for beginners. You’ll learn basic chords and strumming patterns you can use to play along to popular songs. This class will repeat weekly but each event stands on its own, you can attend one or all. If you are still testing the waters there’s no need to buy your own ukulele just yet, there will be instruments available there for you.

Things to Eat, Drink or Buy

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Live Music: Griffin House

When: April 15, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

Fiesta Noche – Addison After Dark

When: April 15, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park

More Info

Super Cars Super Wishes

When: April 15, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy West, Plano

More info



384 Square Feet of Abstraction

When: April 16, 2023 | 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

Mustang Sally Productions Car Show

When: Weekly from April 1 to 29, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Watermere at Frisco | 4220 Cotton Gin Road, Frisco

More Info

Plano Civic Chorus 50th Anniversary

When: April 15, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:15 p.m.

Where: CUMC | 3101 Coit Rd, Plano

Tickets

Garland Symphony Orchestra ft. Jacob Cordover

When: April 14, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Granville Arts Center | 300 N 5th St., Garland

More Info

Back in Black — ACDC Tribute

When: April 15, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More Info