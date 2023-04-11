PopStroke, the Florida-based entertainment center and restaurant chain known for its miniature golf courses designed by Tiger Woods, is expanding its presence in Texas with a second location at The Colony’s Grandscape development.

PopStroke has existing locations throughout Florida, including Fort Myers, Orlando, Port Saint Lucie, Sarasota and Tampa, as well as in Glendale, Arizona. The company also has plans to open locations in Scottsdale and Delray in the near future.

The first PopStroke location in Texas opened in Katy, near Houston, towards the end of 2022. But the chain only recently announced interest in North Texas.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the Grandscape location will cost an estimated $5.2 million to build and will span around 13,000 square feet.

As with other PopStroke locations, the new entertainment center in The Colony will feature 37 outdoor mini-golf holes, all of which will be designed by Woods and his golf course design firm TGR Design. It will also offer food and drink service and an outdoor playground area for families to enjoy.

Construction on the new North Texas location is slated to begin on June 1, 2023, with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2023, according to the state filing. No official grand opening date has been announced yet.

PopStroke’s unique combination of miniature golf and food and drinks has proven successful in other states, and the company hopes to continue this success in North Texas. The entertainment center provides a fun and engaging experience for all ages, and its courses and food and drinks have received positive reviews.

The opening of the new PopStroke location in The Colony is expected to create jobs and contribute to the local economy. For more information about PopStroke and its offerings, visit the company’s website.

For more information about PopStroke, head over to their website.