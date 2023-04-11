The Shops at Willow Bend didn’t have much luck in the past. But the new owners have a plan to change that: A hotel, office space and apartments will go into the existing space while maintaining retail shops.
Redevelopment plans Shops at Willow Bend include an 18-story hotel, a 7-story office building and three 5-story buildings with 960 apartments, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Around half of the mall will be torn down, but shopping and dining will remain a key feature at Willow Bend. Approximately 400,000 square feet of retail will remain, as well as Dillard’s, Macy’s and Neiman Marcus — which committed to staying in their existing buildings. Macy’s and Neiman Marcus will still have entrances into the enclosed mall but Dillard’s will be part of a new outdoor shopping center.
“Willow Bend will still be a shopping destination but by repurposing the retail space, which was too big for the way people shop today, and the surrounding unused parking, it becomes a productive property,” Dallas-based Centennial President Whitney Livingston Livingston said. “That’s our goal.”
According to The Dallas Morning News, the master plan for the project includes:
- 672 one-bedroom and 288 two-bedroom apartments. The parking ratio is one space allotted for every 300 square feet of living space.
- A 5-story apartment building at the corner of Chapel Hill Boulevard and Plano Parkway with a parking garage and a dog park.
- Another two complexes in the middle of the property with one next to the interior ring road of the mall.
- A 171,000-square-foot office building on the Dallas North Tollway side.
- A high-rise hotel with 250 rooms facing the frontage road of the Dallas North Tollway.
- A parking garage with 5,600 spaces, in addition to the 4,200 spaces in existence.
- The unused area around the property could be used for new retail spaces.
No date for construction is set, as months are ahead likely before a final plan gets to the city council. Rezoning is required for the hotel and apartments.