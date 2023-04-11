The Shops at Willow Bend didn’t have much luck in the past. But the new owners have a plan to change that: A hotel, office space and apartments will go into the existing space while maintaining retail shops.

Redevelopment plans Shops at Willow Bend include an 18-story hotel, a 7-story office building and three 5-story buildings with 960 apartments, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Around half of the mall will be torn down, but shopping and dining will remain a key feature at Willow Bend. Approximately 400,000 square feet of retail will remain, as well as Dillard’s, Macy’s and Neiman Marcus — which committed to staying in their existing buildings. Macy’s and Neiman Marcus will still have entrances into the enclosed mall but Dillard’s will be part of a new outdoor shopping center.

“Willow Bend will still be a shopping destination but by repurposing the retail space, which was too big for the way people shop today, and the surrounding unused parking, it becomes a productive property,” Dallas-based Centennial President Whitney Livingston Livingston said. “That’s our goal.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, the master plan for the project includes:

672 one-bedroom and 288 two-bedroom apartments. The parking ratio is one space allotted for every 300 square feet of living space.

A 5-story apartment building at the corner of Chapel Hill Boulevard and Plano Parkway with a parking garage and a dog park.

Another two complexes in the middle of the property with one next to the interior ring road of the mall.

A 171,000-square-foot office building on the Dallas North Tollway side.

A high-rise hotel with 250 rooms facing the frontage road of the Dallas North Tollway.

A parking garage with 5,600 spaces, in addition to the 4,200 spaces in existence.

The unused area around the property could be used for new retail spaces.

No date for construction is set, as months are ahead likely before a final plan gets to the city council. Rezoning is required for the hotel and apartments.