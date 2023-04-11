Developers of PGA Frisco will soon welcome a new multifamily development, estimated at $70 million. The development will span just 240 acres adjacent to the new PGA of America headquarters.

According to The Dallas Business Journal, filings of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show that the project, The Link, will now include a 325-until multifamily building developed by Dallas-based Stillwater Captial. The design firm responsible for the project is OMNIPLAN Inc.

The Link, the $1 billion mixed-use development, is across PGA Parkway from the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the PGA headquarters.

The Link Multifamily Phase 1 is constructing a five-story light wood frame apartment building with a five-story concrete parking garage and a separate fitness building. The total square footage is 573,659 square feet.

Rent prices and square feet for units have not been released, but Stillwater Capital recently began construction on hundreds of rental homes in The Link, which are expected to be complete in late 2024 with rents starting at $2,000 a month.

“We are already under construction on a 30-acre residential project with townhome and cottage residential elements,” Stillwater Capital co-founder Robert Elliott said in a statement. “This one-of-a-kind project is designed around a pedestrian promenade that connects the district’s mixed-use components to PGA Frisco and the broader neighborhood.”

After the constriction of the new apartments is finalized, The Link will offer a range of amenities including Class A office space, luxurious residential units upscale retail, expansive parks and recreation facilities with a focus on sports entertainment.

The Link plans to use more than 2 million square feet of offices, 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurants and more than 2,700 residential units in total, with a 2-acre park.

Stillwater Capital is the co-owner of PGA Frisco, which features two 18-hole golf courses, a short course, retail space and the Omni PGA Resort.

The project is scheduled to start on July 1 and is projected to be completed by November 1, 2025.