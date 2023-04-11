Residents of North Texas have until April 17, 2023, to vote for Addison Kaboom Town in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice Awards under the “Best Place to See Fireworks” category.

The annual award category allows firework fanatics the opportunity to vote for their favorite Fourth of July firework show in the U.S. This year, Addison Kaboom Town is among the nominees, competing with other renowned firework displays across the country, such as Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks in NYC, San Diego’s Big Bay Boom and the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Addison Kaboom Town has been a fan-favorite since 1985, attracting an average of half a million visitors every year. The event features a thrilling air show followed by a stunning firework display with dynamic colors and creative designs. The firework show takes place at Addison Airport, but it is so large that it can be seen from anywhere in the suburb.

While the fireworks and aircraft spectacle takes place at the Addison Airport each year — which offers a first-row seat to the memorable sights — the sky show is actually so grand in scale that it can be viewed from anywhere in town, a notion that Addison embraces by hosting numerous watch parties throughout the suburb, providing unique offerings like food specials, live music, etc.

Poll participants have until the end of Monday, April 17, 2023, to vote for their favorite U.S. fireworks show. This year, Addison Kaboom Town will take place on Monday, July 3, 2023. Fireworks are launched from the south end of the Addison Airport runway, west of Addison Circle Park, but the show can be seen from anywhere in Addison. The fireworks will be launched at approximately 9:30 p.m.

If you are a North Texas resident, make sure to vote for Addison Kaboom Town on USA Today website before the deadline. Addison Kaboom Town has a long-standing history of bringing communities together and providing an unforgettable experience that visitors cherish for years to come.