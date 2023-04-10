North Texas residents are invited to lace up their running shoes to help raise funds and awareness for the state’s brain tumor community.

The 13th annual Head for the Cure 5K is set to take place at the Red Tail Pavilion in Plano on May 6.

Currently, there are approximately 700,000 individuals living in the U.S. with a brain tumor. All proceeds from the Head for the Cure event will benefit UT Southwestern and Grey Matters Support Group of North Texas, as well as other national brain cancer programs, education and initiatives.

To date, the event has raised approximately $43,900. Organizers are aiming to raise $155,000 before the close of the event.

The day will begin at 7 a.m. with registration. The 5K will start at 8 a.m. Followed by a kid’s fun run at 9:15 a.m. The kid’s run will be an untimed 100-yard dash.

The event will also feature a survivor and caregiver recognition ceremony, as well as event awards, which will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Event organizers will be distributing awards for the following:

Fundraising

Top fundraising team

Top fundraising individual

Largest team

Female overall

Male overall

Non-binary overall

Female masters

Male masters

Non-binary masters

1st, 2nd and 3rd in age groups

Registration is $37 for those over the age of 10 and $25 for 10 and under. In addition, those who may not be able to attend the event but would still like to support fundraising efforts, a virtual registration can be purchased for $32. Participants will receive an event T-shirt and finishers medal.

The event is currently being sponsored by GT Medical Technologies, Mother Earth Coffee, Novocure, Voices Against Brain Cancer, Weather 2020 and VMLY&R. Event organizers are also still looking for both volunteers and sponsors.

The Red Tail Pavilion is located at 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy in Plano. For more information, click here.