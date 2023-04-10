A new study has found that Texas is the 17th best state in the whole country when it comes to working from home.

The study, conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, discovered the Lone Star State’s above-average remote work ranking based on a variety of relevant metrics that compiled two central categories: “Living Environment” and “Work Environment”.

Texas ranked among the best U.S. states in the “Living Environment” category, placing third.

Notably, from the “Living Environment” classification, Texas ranked first-overall for average home square footage, which indicates that most Texans working remotely have the luxury of a spacious house to work out of.

Also included in the category was internet cost, a metric that Texas ranked 12th in. This is ideal because the internet is so crucial for remote work opportunities, and providing affordable rates shows that the state is accommodating to this growing trend.

In the “Working Environment” category, Texas found itself placing 15th overall. Included in the category were such metrics as internet access for households (Texas ranked 29th), the share of potential telecommuters in the state (19th), as well as the percentage of workers working from home — in which Texas ranked 25th, meaning that the state is perfectly average when it comes to remote work chances.

Interestingly enough, Texas ranked near the bottom (47th) when it came to cybersecurity, meaning Texans are more susceptible to internet crimes, and can potentially put workplaces at higher risk, as a result.

Placing above Texas in the top five states for remote work included the top-ranked Delaware, Utah (second place), Maryland (third), Connecticut (fourth) and New Jersey (fifth).

Sitting at the bottom of the work-from-home rankings were Mississippi (47th), Arkansas (48th), Montana (49th), North Dakota (50th) and last-place finisher, Alaska (51st).

To create the rankings for the study, WalletHub gathered and analyzed data from a number of sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Global Workplace Analytics, Zillow, among others.

To view the study in full, head over to the WalletHub website.