As National Crawfish Day approaches (Monday, April 17!), Shell Shack is gearing up for a week of celebration at their Lake Highlands location. Families can join in on the fun and enjoy special pricing on their cajun mudbugs from Sunday, April 16 to Thursday, April 20.

This year, Shell Shack is also featuring a special promotion that could result in the ultimate crawfish dinner. Each location will have one hidden golden ticket up for grabs, with the winner receiving 10 pounds of crawfish with all the fixings, fried pickles, and a pecan pie or chocolate cake for up to 10 guests. Guests who dine at Shell Shack now through April 17 have the opportunity to uncover the lucky golden ticket.

But the festivities don’t stop there. On Sunday, August 16, Shell Shack Lake Highlands is partnering with Lake Highlands Brewery to host a crawfish boil with live music by O’s, a two-piece Zydeco band. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy the kick-off event for Shell Shack’s crawfish specials.

For those who can’t make it to the crawfish boil, Shell Shack is still offering special pricing on their wild card boil from Sunday, April 16 to Thursday, April 20. This special includes one pound of crawfish with corn, potatoes and sausage for only $13.99 at all locations. Additional crawfish will be available for purchase for $7.99 per pound.

Shell Shack has been named the best seafood in Dallas for 8 years running and is known for its signature and fully customizable seafood boils. The restaurant sources premium seafood, including Opilio and Bairdi snow crab, at the best possible prices.