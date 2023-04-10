This week art and wine will take over Collin County. Enjoy watching artists do their work across Frisco and Plano before indulging in a wine-pairing dinner, or a poker tournament. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Vineyards in mendoza, argentina. Photo: pav-pro photography ltd | shutterstock

When: April 10, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Urban Crust | 1006 E 15th St, Plano

Throughout April Urban Cruz, Urban Rio and Urban Seafood will be hosting special pairing dinners created by executive Chef Salvatore Gisellu. Beginning this week with Urban Crust’s Taste of Argentina wine dinner, enjoy four Argentinian wines paired with four chef crafted courses.

When: April 11, 2023| 6:00 p.m.

Where: Gleneagles Country Club | 5401 W Park Blvd., Plano

This Tuesday the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County organized a fundraising poker tournament benefiting the Clubs. Support this local non-profit organization working to serve the youths of Collin County and show off your card skills all in one event.

Photo: o. Pash | shutterstock

When: April 13 through 15, 2023 | 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lone Star Wine Cellars | 103 E Virginia Street, McKinney

For 3 days and nights, local artists will paint at selected locations within the city of Frisco and will offer for sale all the art created during the event. A percentage of the sales will benefit the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco, one of the organizers of the event.

When: April 10 through 16, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Plano

If you can’t make the drive to Frisco, Plano just announced its first annual arts awareness event. Beginning this Monday, dance performances, music, theater and art exhibits will fill the city. Check out the event’s website for more details on the performances and free park and public spaces events.

Photo: miriam doerr martin frommherz | shutterstock

When: April 10, 2023 | 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Grand Park | 45W4+68C, Frisco

Help Play Frisco’s Natural Resources Division with its restoration project at the Wildflower Meadow Loop on Grand Park’s Big Bluestem Trail by creating native plant seed balls that will be launched in the prairie to promote wildflower growth.

