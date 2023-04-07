Texas was found to have the 11th lowest average SAT score out of every state in the U.S. during last year’s testing period, according to a new report. The report showed the state saw drops in scores.

The report, conducted by tutoring company Learner, found that the average SAT score of the Lone Star State in 2022 was reportedly 1001, which was 49 points less than the national average (1050), as well as 251 points below the top-scoring state, Wisconsin — which had an average score of 1252.

Compared to last year’s average results, Texas actually dropped by two points (from 1003 to 1001) which caused the state to move down on the list, Learner said in an email.

The downward trajectory in comparison to the previous year’s results exemplifies an undesirable trend in which Texas slid down the national rankings, despite already having a seat at the table comprised of states that are well below the national average.

The bottom 10 states — which Texas narrowly missed out on by a single SAT point — consisted of Michigan (1000), Idaho (986), the District of Columbia (985), Florida (983), Illinois (981), New Mexico (976), Rhode Island (971), Delaware (968), Oklahoma (951) and right at the bottom of the list was West Virginia with an average score of 938.

Filling out the top five states in the nation, alongside of the top-ranked Wisconsin, were Wyoming (1244), Kansas (1238), Utah (1233) and Mississippi (1226).

To complete the study, Learner analyzed individual state SAT score information from the SAT Suite Results for 2022, as collected and reported by the College Board, to find the average SAT score in each state. Scores from the essay portion of the SAT test were not used in the ranking.

To view the full report, head over to the Learner website.